Tik-Tok Comedian Pinky Patel is Coming to NJPAC

Pinky Patel's #isaidwhatisaid Tour is coming to Newark's New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 14, at 8 PM.



Pinky Patel, a comedy sensation, will return to NJPAC with her candid stand-up comedy show. She gained widespread popularity in 2020 with her exaggerated characters and brutally honest rants, quickly amassing a large online following. If you're a fan, don't miss the opportunity to see Pinky's live show, where she'll showcase her humor beyond her usual online presence. And don't forget to wear your shiny crown, just like Pinky's signature!



Originally from Illinois, Pinky Patel is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and social media personality with over 5 million TikTok followers. She rose to fame on TikTok, bringing laughter to millions of people. When Pinky isn't busy spreading joy, she's living the life of an everyday PTA mom to her two young children and trying to find creative ways to eliminate the extra eight-legged "roommates" in her glam cave. She is best known for her humorous commentary and viral videos from her glam cave, which have earned millions of likes on social media. Additionally, she has collaborated with brands such as Clorox, Pfizer, Pure Leaf Tea, and many more.



Tickets to see Pinky Patel go on-sale Friday, October 11th at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

