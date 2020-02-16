Tickets Start at $35 for TILL A NEW MUSICAL at American Theater Group
In 1955, a 14-year-old boy from Chicago went to visit his relatives in Mississippi.
He did not come back alive.
This is his story.
American Theater Group presents:
TILL A New Musical
by Leo Schwartz and DC Cathro
directed by Cezar Williams
American Theater Group-which most recently brought acclaimed productions of The Bridges of Madison County and Tell Them I'm Still Young, starring Andre Braugher and Michelle Pawk, to New Jersey-is thrilled to present the moving new musical Till. This stirring and powerful show tells the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, whose murder in Mississippi helped to ignite the civil rights movement.
TICKET PRICE: $39
Special offer! Use password BROADWAYWORLD
to receive a special rate of $35/ticket!
Special talk-back on March 5th: The audience is invited to attend a discussion with Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., Emmett's cousin who was with him during? his visit to Mississippi and the last living witness to these events.
The Episcopal Church of St. Andrew & Holy Communion
160 South Orange Ave., South Orange, NJ 07079
For More Information:
www.americantheatergroup.org