Tickets For Chris Botti Go on Sale at bergenPAC This Friday

The performance is on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8 PM.

Mar. 08, 2023  

bergenPAC welcomes jazz star Chris Botti on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD When I Fall In Love, Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards. His recent album Impressions won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental.

Over the past three decades, Botti has recorded and performed with the best in music, including Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, Andrea Bocelli, Joshua Bell, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and even Frank Sinatra.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030




Night Forms: Infinite Wave, the site-specific, multi-sensory experience on view at Grounds For Sculpture since November 2022, is now in its final weeks and will close on Sunday, April 2. This second installment of Grounds For Sculpture's partnership with Philadelphia-based Klip Collective activates the sculpture park with 12 sound and light installations, creating an interactive, immersive environment during evening hours that is designed to engage visitors with GFS's art and horticultural collections.
Something wicked this way comes… when William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" opens at the Ritz Theatre Company, a historic New Jersey venue, on March 17.
This Spring, catch Mark Newman appearing live in support of his latest single 'At The Border' at several NY area club dates - including a special show at the Long Island Hall of Fame - before making stops as part of the Hitmen and taking his talents south for two big Festival dates in Louisiana. Mark your calendars!
Carolyn Dorfman Dance will celebrate 40 years as a force in the modern dance world with 'Dance on Exhibit,' an evening of dance on display in the Morris Museum followed by performances of some of her most iconic works.

