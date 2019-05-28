“This Is Our Bound Brook” Photo Winners Announced

The winning photographs in the 1st annual "This Is Our Bound Brook" photo contest have been announced.

Eric Williams of Millburn captured two 1st-place category wins (People, Objects), and his "Ready to Board" won the Margaret Bourke-White Award for 1st Best of Show.

Job Kunkel of Bound Brook received the Dr. Jonathan Pardoe Award (2nd Best of Show) and took 1st-place wins in the Events and Work/Business categories.

Rachel Appleton of Middlesex scored top honors in the Places category with "The New Classic", while Bound Brook resident Susan Rosenblum's "Bird in Snow" won the Nature category and the Elmer Schoonmaker Award for 3rd Best of Show.

"This Is Our Bound Brook" was presented by Bound Brook Cultural Arts Committee in conjunction with Bound Brook Revitalization Partnership as an effort to share what's unique about the historic Somerset County borough as seen by those who live, work and visit there.

The photo subject had to be located in or have occurred in Bound Brook, says Lawrence McCullough, downtown manager with Bound Brook Revitalization Partnership. "This is a community that has a lot of history but is also shaping quite a distinctive present and future."

The winning "This Is Our Bound Brook" photos can be seen here - www.downtownboundbrook.com/this-is-our-bound-brook

Bound Brook Council President and Cultural Arts Committee member Abel Gomez notes that a century ago, Bound Brook was home to one of the world's most celebrated photographers, Margaret Bourke-White, and several gifted amateur lensmen such as Dr. Jonathan Pardoe and Elmer Schoonmaker, who had offices right on Main Street.

"Bound Brook has just as many talented photographers today using all kinds of devices and formats," says Gomez. "We were happy that folks came from all over New Jersey to document what they think is special about Bound Brook."

Bound Brook Cultural Arts Committee was created by borough council ordinance to promote the expression and appreciation of visual, literary and performing arts in Bound Brook. For information on upcoming Bound Brook cultural events, see www.downtownboundbrook.com.





