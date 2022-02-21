Theater to Go to Bring DIAL M FOR MURDER to Kelsey Theatre

Theater to Go in partnership with Kelsey Theatre will present the classic suspense-filled thriller Dial M for Murder, by Frederick Knott. Directed by Ruth Markoe, the play will run from March17-27 at Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor NJ on the campus of Mercer County Community College. Tickets are $19-21 and can be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling 609 570 3333

Dial M for Murder was first staged on Broadway in 1952 and Knott adapted the script for Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 classic film starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly

Tony, a former professional tennis player, has grown accustomed to the lavish lifestyle made possible by his heiress wife, Margot. Convinced Margot is having an affair, Tony, rather than play victim to her waning affections, begins to plot her demise with an infallible plan. But things never go as planned! In typical Hitchcock fashion, this play takes us on ever-changing twists and turns to get us to the ultimate conclusion. Director Ruth Markoe says "It is not surprising that Hiitchcock picked this play to be part of his canon. It keeps audiences in suspense until the end, dropping clues along the way" Markoe says that she selected this classic murder mystery play to mark the return of Theater To Go to the stage after a two year Covid hiatus, as it reflects the original mission of T2G which has been providing Interactive Murder Mysteries since its inception in 1992

T2G has assembled a fine cast for Dial M For Murder which hails from diverse parts of the tri-sate area The play features Sean Buckley of Weehawken as Tony Wendice, Rachel Green of East Brunswick as his wife Margot, Pat Rounds of Princeton as Max Halliday, Paul Mansfield of Philadelphia as Inspector Hubbard, David Patterson of Lawrenceville as Capt. Lesgate, and assorted guest performers as offstage voices

About Theater To Go

Theater To Go, under the leadership of Ruth Markoe, began in 1992 and has been providing quality entertainment in NJ and regionally since then. It is best known for audience participation murder mysteries and other interactive comedy theater however has expanded to include full length plays and staged readings. In addition to the interactive comedy murder mysteries, Theatre To Go has been among the resident companies at Kelsey Theatre producing such plays as To Kill a Mockingbird, A Raisin in the Sun, Room Service, and Cabaret, our last production before our 2 year pandemic hiatus. T2G has been working with playwright Mark Violi to develop his historical drama ROEBLING: The Story of the Brooklyn Bridge which played to sold out audiences in 2016, and produced his World War II drama Riding The Comet at the 2107 NYC Theater Festival Summerfest

Theater To Go will also be appearing at Daphne's Catering in Hamilton NJ with Bruce Whitehill's We The Jury: The Case of the Superfluous Spy, an interactive Comedy Trial. For tickets and information contact daphnescatering@Optonlilne.net

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION:

DATES: Fridays, March 17 & 25 at 8pm

Saturdays March 18 & 25 at 8pm

Sundays March 19 & 27 at 2pm

LOCATION: KELSEY THEATRE

1200 Old Trenton Rd.

West Windsor NJ 08550

COST: $21 adults; $19 seniors/students

TICKETS: www.KelseyTheatre.org or 609 570-3333