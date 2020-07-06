The Zimmerli Art Museum Launches eMuseum

The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University has launched eMuseum, providing online visitors access to search more than 7,000 images of artwork in the institution's collection. Text information for some 18,000 additional works is also available. Museum staff continue to upload images weekly to increase access for visitors.

Online visitors may search the collection via the "Collection" tab on the Zimmerli's home page. In addition, a user may save "Favorites" after creating a free individual account.

The Zimmerli is one of more than 800 clients worldwide using eMuseum software by Gallery Systems to make its art collection searchable from personal devices.

The database reflects the Zimmerli's permanent holdings, initiated when the museum was founded as the Rutgers University Art Gallery in 1966. Early collection strengths include American Art and European Art. In the 1990s, donations of Russian Art and Soviet Nonconformist Art expanded the breadth of the collection. Visitors are able to search by these collection categories, as well as the mediums of painting, sculpture, photography, and works on paper (which includes the museum's original illustrations for children's books).

The Zimmerli Art Museum is one of the largest and most distinguished university museums in the country. It collects, preserves, researches, and exhibits world-class works of art to provide the university community and diverse regional, national, and international audiences with direct experience of the visual arts. Scholarly activities make art accessible through exhibitions, publications, and educational programs.

Please note that the Zimmerli remains closed to the public and all programs are suspended until further notice. News regarding operations will be posted on the museum's home page. For Rutgers updates, please visit Universitywide COVID-19 Information.

ZIMMERLI ART MUSEUM|RUTGERS

The Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum houses more than 60,000 works of art, ranging from ancient to contemporary art. The permanent collection features particularly rich holdings in 19th-century French art; Russian art from icons to the avant-garde; Soviet nonconformist art from the Dodge Collection; and American art with notable holdings of prints. In addition, small groups of antiquities, old master paintings, as well as art inspired by Japan and original illustrations for children's books, provide representative examples of the museum's research and teaching message at Rutgers. One of the largest and most distinguished university-based art museums in the nation, the Zimmerli is located on the New Brunswick campus of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. Established in 1766, Rutgers is America's eighth oldest institution of higher learning and a premier public research university.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Admission is free to the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers. The museum is located at 71 Hamilton Street (at George Street) on the College Avenue Campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick. The Zimmerli is a short walk from the NJ Transit train station in New Brunswick, midway between New York City and Philadelphia.

The Zimmerli Art Museum is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., and select first Tuesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The museum is closed Mondays and major holidays, as well as the month of August.

PaparazZi Café is open Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a variety of breakfast, lunch, and snack items. The café is closed weekends and major holidays, as well as the month of August.

For more information, visit the museum's website www.zimmerlimuseum.rutgers.edu or call 848.932.7237.

SUPPORT

The Zimmerli's operations, exhibitions, and programs are funded in part by Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, and income from the Avenir Foundation Endowment and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Endowment, among others. Additional support comes from the New Jersey State Council of the Arts, as well as donors, members, and friends of the museum.

