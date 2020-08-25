The Virtual Grand Opening Of The Nimbus Arts Center At The Lively Announced

Join Nimbus, September 12, 2020 at 7pm EDT for the Virtual Grand Opening of the Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively!

The evening includes: Official ribbon cutting with Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, virtual tour of the Arts Center, Live-streamed performances by Nimbus and by Resident Partners: Segunda Quimbamba and LUX Performing Arts, the premier of Nimbus' 15th anniversary film edition of the signature dance, Memo, and scholarship presentations by Jersey City's esteemed council members. Reserve your ticket today to be part of this momentous occasion!

Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus has grown from a small group of dancers, producing low-budget performances in libraries and church basements to become the largest arts organization in Jersey City and one of the largest contemporary dance organizations in New Jersey. The Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively boasts a state of the art 150-seat black box theater, 4 dance studios, a grand lobby and art gallery, and office and backstage space. The impact of the Arts Center will be felt immediately on our organization, on Jersey City youth, and on the arts in Jersey City and across the entire State of New Jersey.

Nimbus opens the Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively and invites you to feast on a season of extraordinary performances, classes, and new ways to get involved with the arts. Help us make a place for Jersey City to build, create and dream together while we spotlight the remarkable spirit and talent of Jersey City Artists. Join us at our Virtual Grand Opening for exciting announcements, inspiring performances, and to open a new chapter for Nimbus and for the arts in Jersey City! CLICK HERE to join us September 12, and celebrate with us virtually!



Additionally, the Nimbus Arts Center provides a base of operations for Jersey City arts groups and artists including Resident Partner organizations: Segunda Quimbamba, a cultural mainstay in Hudson County and leading voice for Bomba y Plena, Puerto Rico's folkloric drum and dance tradition, Molly Dunn's new Youth Musical Theater organization, LUX performing arts, and A Sound Start, music and movement for 0 - 4 year olds.



The Nimbus Arts Center's visual arts gallery features an exhibition of dance photography by longtime Jersey City-based Nimbus collaborators, Megan Maloy and Joe Velez. BLICK Art Materials is the Official Sponsor of the inaugural exhbition at the Nimbus Arts Center's gallery.

