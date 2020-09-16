The Vaughns Sign to Equal Vision Records

New Jersey indie-rockers, The Vaughns, have announced that they have officially signed to Equal Vision Records.

New Jersey indie-rockers, The Vaughns, have announced that they have officially signed to Equal Vision Records! To celebrate the new partnership, the band has released a new single and video "All Weekend" which is premiering now on FLOOD Magazine. Fans can check it out now below.

On "All Weekend," lead singer, Anna Lies shares, "This track is meant to make you smile, if the song doesn't we hope the video does. I started writing it last summer when I was touring and craving time alone at home, but eventually adjusted the lyrics to show some perspective shifts after our state's mandated quarantine. Nothing cheers me up more than rom-coms and good take-out, so I hope this song can be a bit of that for everyone who needs it right now."

Having met in a garage in their New Jersey hometown, The Vaughns, consisting of Anna Lies and Ryan Kenter, have been extensively touring the East Coast DIY circuits since they formed in 2014. With the past year bringing a record deal, lineup change, and COVID-19, The Vaughns found themselves diving deeper than ever into their songwriting. The band's experimentations are brought to life in their forthcoming EP and want fans to know that the best is yet to come.

