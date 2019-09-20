The Theater Project's Casino Royale to Celebrate 25th Anniversary and Honor Longtime Volunteer

The Theater Project, an award-winning professional theater based in Union, NJ, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a fundraising event, Casino Royale, Saturday, Oct. 5 at Galloping Hills Caterers in Union, NJ. The event will also honor long-time Theater Project volunteer and Union County College Professor Elizabeth Neblett for 25 years of volunteer service to the theater.

Elizabeth Neblett teaches ESL full-time at Union County College in Elizabeth, New Jersey. In addition to teaching, Liz serves on the executive committee of her faculty union. She has presented workshops on teaching at many TESOL conventions and has done workshops on how to use English in Action throughout Mexico. She has co-authored English in Action, Grammar in Action, Books 2-3, Basic Grammar in Action, and has authored a series of novellas for ESL students.

"We're thrilled to be able to both celebrate our quarter century of offering outstanding theater to our community and, at the same time, recognize Liz Neblett for her generous support to The Theater Project and to the community at large," said Mark A. Spina, artistic director. Neblett has been a supporter and box office manager of The Theater Project since it was formed at Union County College in 1994. She began attending Theater Project productions at UCC and later took over box-office operations. "Liz has a deep love of live theater and especially musicals," said Spina. "She is and has been an indispensable part of our 'back stage' operations since we began. We couldn't do it without her."

Neblett, associate professor, Institute Intensive English at Union County College, has an A.B. in Human Services from Brown U., a M.Ed. In TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) from Boston University, and an M.A. in Educational Technology from New York University. In addition to Union County College, she has taught overseas in Japan and Italy. Casino Royale combines buffet dining, refreshments and games of chance. Professional croupiers will offer guests the opportunity to test their skills at blackjack, roulette, and dice games. At the end of the event, attendees cash in chips for tickets to an array of tricky tray prizes. Casino Royale will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Galloping Hill Caterers, 325 Chestnut Street, Union, NJ. Tickets are $85 and include a buffet dinner, cash bar, betting chips and prizes. For tickets, please visit: www.thetheaterproject.org





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You