The Theater Project Jr. Offers Virtual Summer Programs

Theater Project Jr will serve students in on-line groups of four this summer so that kids 9 - 17 can keep their love of performance alive during this very unusual time. Instructor TJ Bodnar and The Theater Project have structured these intimate virtual classes to keep kids engaged, challenged, and appreciated. Each section is 12 sessions twice a week for six weeks, June 27 - August 7; tuition is $99.

Space in the eight sections offered is extremely limited, so early registration is recommended. Complete details at TheTheaterProject.org. Questions can be directed to info@TheTheaterProject.org.

The Theater Project recently celebrated its 25th anniversary by relocating to Union, NJ. Its educational wing, Theater Project Jr, has been serving students and families in Union, Essex, and Middlesex counties for over 10 years. "I just can't say enough wonderful things about the program. My girls love it, and we can't thank you enough. See you next summer!" says Pauline Papapietro, Cranford. Mindi Kaunfer of Springfield says, "I have seen my son grow as an actor year after year with the Theater Project Junior group right in front of my eyes! Adam has had several schools leads from the confidence the summer theater has provided him." Veteran participant Mark Lynch of Cranford has been with the program for six years: "TPJ was the best acting experience I had -- the difference from Theater Project Jr than any other place I performed is the people there are kind and just want to help you."

"The last thing we need in rough times is less theater - even if it's virtual," says Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina, "and we will continue to look for creative ways to serve the community remotely with virtual events and classes." The Theater Project has a proud history of over 25 years, bringing productions of the best contemporary plays to New Jersey. Their mission is to produce new or lesser-known works on challenging themes, to introduce young people to the joys of live theater, and to provide avenues for creative expression for New Jersey's playwrights, actors, and directors.





