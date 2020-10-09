The Theater Project First Virtual 5k A Success

The Theater Project, an award-winning professional theater based in Union, NJ, completed a successful virtual 5k Walk/Run September 18-20. The event - which encouraged participants to walk or run a 5k (3.1 mile) course in their own neighborhoods over the course of a weekend - raised more than $14,000 for the theater group while setting a new record for with 176 individual donations.

"Our patrons and donors demonstrated their faith in us, and that's what inspires us as we work on adapting to changing circumstances," said Mark Spina, The Theater Project's artistic director. "This has not been an easy year, especially for arts organizations. But we can be proud of many things: the loyalty of our donors, the persistence of our board, the new programs we have initialed and the old ones we have converted to virtual platforms."

Spina singled out board member Fabien Rioult, who organized TTP's participation and served as the theater's liaison with Generosity, a national not-for-profit organization that works with local charities and pairs healthy activities with charitable fundraising.

WALKING / RUNNING SEPARATELY BUT TOGETHER IN SPIRIT: Earning sponsorships for TTP with their feet were Will Budnikov, Kevin Carver, Dennis DaPrile, Deborah Fancera, Gary Glor, Emma Guidi, Mary Iannelli, Valerie Iskowitz, Deb Maclean, Lynn Meng, Joanne Metta-Sullivan, Liz Neblett, Fabien Rioult, Mark Spina, John Thomson, Barbara Vitale, and Joseph Vitale. Many donations were made to honor the memory of Bohdan Lukaschewsky, former TTP board president and a great friend of the arts and education.

In addition to the individual participants, The Theater Project also enjoyed support from gold sponsors The Memton Foundation and the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, and silver sponsors Northfield Bank and David Umbach.

"Because of the success of this event, we will be able to continue to offer our community outstanding theater via Zoom as well as our programs for youth," said Spina. "In addition, we're hard at work preparing for the day when we can once again be on a real stage providing the thrill of live theater."

Now in its 26th year, The Theater Project is ZOOMING: presenting online holiday shows, plays from new and established playwrights, and offering arts programs to the community and young people, including The Young Playwrights program, two short play festivals, and enrichment activities for the community.

For more information, please visit: www.thetheaterproject.org.

