The Temptations and The Four Tops Rescheduled For November at State Theatre New Jersey

Article Pixel May. 5, 2020  
The Temptations & The Four Tops have been rescheduled for Saturday, November 21 at State Theatre New Jersey.

The theatre has been closely following the developing news on COVID-19 and the current response recommendations from Federal, State, and Local officials. Patrons who have tickets to this performance have multiple options. Please fill out this request form.

See two of the most iconic Motown groups of all time live in concert as they perform their top hits including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "Baby, I Need Your Loving," and many more.

