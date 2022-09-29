Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Temptations & The Four Tops Come To Brooklyn And Newark

Sep. 29, 2022  
The Temptations & The Four Tops Come To Brooklyn And Newark

See two of the biggest musical legends of Motown- The Temptations and The Four Tops in New York on Friday, December 9 at 8:00 pm at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn or in Newark, Saturday, December 10th at 8:00 pm in Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).

It's not often that two Motown giants tour together, but this is exactly the case for The Four Tops and The Temptations, who show that they can more than hold their own against the myriad of new acts and recent reunions that have been entertaining the US and Canada of late.

When it comes to Motown legends, it doesn't get any bigger or any better than multi-platinum selling artists The Four Tops & The Temptations. Hitting the stage with their high energy pop and funk from the 70's and 80's, these musical greats perform classic Motown hits from their repertoire. Despite only one founding member in each band still surviving, Otis Williams and Duke Fakir lead their newer bandmates with new renditions of old classics, including the iconic "My Girl" and "Reach Out (I'll Be There.)"

For more than 50 years now, The Temptations have been one of soul music's most durable super-groups, and an essential component of the one-of-a-kind Motown sound. Since they began their musical life in Detroit in the early Sixties, these pop superstars have repeatedly topped the charts with hits like "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," "Treat Her Like a Lady," and many more. Along the way, they've garnered seven GRAMMY Awards and have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sharing this unforgettable evening are fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Four Tops. This best-selling group's first chart-topper came in 1964 with "Baby, I Need Your Loving." Since then, The Four Tops have remained one of the most popular vocal groups in all of soul and R&B. In total, the group has scored 24 Top 40 pop hits, including "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," "It's the Same Old Song," "Reach Out (I'll Be There)," "Bernadette," and "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got)," to name but a few.

Tickets to see the Temptations and Four Tops are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.

Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Tickets: $49.00 - $79.00
Kings Theatre
1027 Flatbush Avenue
Brooklyn, New York
Ticketmaster.com
www.kingstheatre.com

Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Tickets: $49.00 - $79.00
NJPAC
Prudential Hall
One Center Street
Newark, New Jersey 07102
www.njpac.org


Regional Awards


