The Spring Lake Theatre Co. Presents An All-female Cast For 1776

The Spring Lake Theatre Company will present the award-winning and revolutionary 1776 the Musical - with a twist!

Celebrating the 100th-year anniversary for women's right to vote, the hard work of the women's suffrage movement and all women throughout history who fought for justice, peace and equality, the Spring Lake Theatre Company will be performing 1776 with an all-female cast. The show opens on January 31st, 2020, and runs for three weekends.

1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we witness the struggle our founding fathers: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. More relevant than ever, the musical deals with the complicated politics of our nation at its birth with humor and humanity.

The memorable songs from the show include "But, Mr. Adams," "He Plays the Violin," "Cool, Cool Considerate Men," and "Molasses to Rum".

The show is produced by Patricia Barry and directed by Kerry White, with musical direction by Beth Moore and choreography by Christine Baglivio.

Director Kerry White has always had a soft spot for the musical:

"Since I was a young girl, I remember watching 176, the movie version of the musical, with my family. We loved this movie. We saw every version we could and came to almost every show when my dad was in it years ago."

She explains why this production, in particular, is so important to her:

"I always wanted to be in this production but knew that it would be impossible because it was a cast of all men. This year, Patricia Barry made it possible for all women who dreamed of being a part of 1776. I am so honored to be directing this all-female production of 1776. Working alongside my sister, Choreographer - Christine Baglivio, my friends, Producer - Patricia Barry, Musical Director - Beth Moore, and Stage Manager - Theresa Miele, this production is a dream come true. My hope is that together, we encourage women to pursue their dreams, know that they can make changes in the world, and believe that anything is possible."

The cast of 1776 The Musical will feature Marybeth Dorman Jacobson as John Adams, Christine Jay as Benjamin Franklin, Maggie Tully as Thomas Jefferson, Bridget Hughes as John Dickinson, Hannah Brodlie as Edward Rutledge, Donna van Amen as Stephen Hopkins, Laura Itzkowitz as John Hancock, Loretta Boyle as Richard Henry Lee, Karen Gray as Col. Thomas McKean, Marti Bookstein as Ceasar Rodney, Aislyn Lapp as Martha Jefferson, Laura Jackson-Jahnke as Abigail Adams, Ella Fischer as James Wilson, Denise Alderman as Charles Thomson, Cosette Lyncheski as Robert Livingston, Fran Centofante Katz as Roger Sherman, Denise Sobotka as Lewis Morris, Theresa Miele as Andrew McNair, Dr. Ellen Miele as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Debbie Ippolito as George Read, Leslie Barlow as Dr. Lyman Hall, Christine Kennedy as Rev. John Witherspoon, Thea Sheridan as Joseph Hewes, Erin Lucid as Courier, Keelin Mauri as Leather Apron, and Bethany Weise as Painter.

The Design Team for 1776 The Musical is as follows: Scenic, Lighting and Sound Design by Andrew D'Agostino. Costume Design by Patricia Barry. Stage Manager is Theresa Miele.

Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling the Box Office Monday through Saturday 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, or online at www.springlaketheatre.com

Contact person: Patricia Barry





