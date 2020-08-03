The Skyliners Will Appear Live at The Morris Museum August 15

The Skyliners introduced their hit song, Since I Don't Have You, to the world in 1958 and it was an instant hit.This gorgeous street corner lament to lost love has been embedded in the world's consciousness since thenand in our dreams we imagine we can hit some of its high notes.

The enduring quartet will grace the stage of theMuseum's Back Deck and send their sounds out into the Morris Hills on Saturday, August 15th at 7:30pm. The rain date is Sunday, August 16th at 7:30pm.

Patrons can purchase socially distant 8'X8' blocks, bring their own chairs, refreshments and masks and enjoy the classic tunes,like Since I Don't Have You, Pennies From Heaven, and This I Swear and responsibly be able drink in the thrill of LIVE music.

For tickets, information and guidelines visit: https://morrismuseum.org/events/the-skyliners/ or call 973 971 3704.

