The Sieminski Theater Presents David Clark's ALL ABOUT JOEL, The Ultimate Billy Joel Tribute Show

The performance is on May 20 at 7:30 PM.

Apr. 03, 2023  

The Sieminski Theater has announced the upcoming musical tribute, David Clark's All About Joel a Billy Joel Tribute on May 20 at 7:30 PM. The tribute show, conceived and presented by Long Island veteran singer/piano player David Clark, promises an evening of stunningly accurate piano playing, lead vocals, and an eerily similar stage look to the Piano Man himself while engaging the audience with wit and humor.

Having been a part of the Long Island & NY area music scene since 1985, Clark has carved out a solid reputation as a piano player, singer, and performer at countless private events and concerts around the northeastern tri-state area and beyond. All of these experiences have led him to the present day - staying connected to his piano/vocal roots and his childhood hero by presenting a tribute to the music he loves, from the very singer/songwriter/performer who inspired and motivated him at the age of 10 years old to pursue a life of music...BILLY JOEL!

David Clark's All About Joel, Billy Joel Tribute is a tribute like no other, offering a tremendous amount of detail and attention to the music, life, and times of Billy Joel. Clark's performance brings the audience on a musical journey of the legendary singer's life. Audiences can expect to hear hits such as "Piano Man", "Uptown Girl", "New York State of Mind", and many more.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $45.00 to $65.00 with discounts available for students and seniors.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience in our Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Dinner and two drinks are $59.99 per person plus tax and 20% service charge. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm seating on the day of the performance.

About the Sieminski Theater: Bringing a professional performing arts venue with a diverse lineup of entertainment to Basking Ridge and the surrounding communities makes the Sieminski Theater and Somerset County an artistic and cultural destination. We enjoy a newly expanded performance schedule from American Theater Group, Light Opera of New Jersey, New Jersey Festival Orchestra, Trilogy Repertory, and countless national touring groups. Our intimate 257 seat award winning venue features technical amenities that rival any Broadway theater. Visit us at Click Here to view our upcoming entertainment schedule, where any seat, is the best seat in the house.




