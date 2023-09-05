The Sieminski Theater And Trilogy Repertory Theater Present A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

The Sieminski Theater and Trilogy Repertory Theater are thrilled to announce their upcoming production of the acclaimed musical A Man of No Importance by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally. Set in the vibrant backdrop of 1960s Dublin, this powerful and heartwarming musical promises an unforgettable theater experience.

The musical will run at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, October 1 at 2:30 PM and Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 PM.

A Man of No Importance revolves around the passionate journey of Alfie Byrne, a modest bus driver who harbors a deep love for the theater and the works of Oscar Wilde. Determined to bring Wilde's controversial play, "Salome," to life on the stage, Alfie faces formidable opposition from local church authorities who condemn his artistic aspirations. In a society where love is hidden behind walls of prejudice and intolerance, Alfie courageously confronts the forces of bigotry and shame to tell a story that transcends societal boundaries.

This evocative and award-winning musical beautifully illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship. Alfie's struggle and triumph serve as a poignant reminder that every individual, regardless of their perceived importance, has the potential to make a profound impact on the world.

A Man of No Importance promises to be a captivating and emotionally resonant experience for theater enthusiasts of all backgrounds. With a talented cast and crew dedicated to bringing this touching story to life, audiences can expect a night filled with laughter, tears, and thought-provoking moments.

Tickets range from $25.00 to $35.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.

Now Available: Enjoy an up-scale, sumptuous Sunday Brunch, with a full ala carte menu and pricing, before any Sunday matinee. Just steps away from the theater in our Terrace View Restaurant. For more info or to make a reservation call 908-580-3818.

Trilogy Repertory Theater is a local community theater group, entertaining the Somerset County area since 1981.

Bringing a professional performing arts venue with a diverse lineup of entertainment to Basking Ridge and the surrounding communities makes the Sieminski Theater and Somerset County an artistic and cultural destination. We enjoy a newly expanded performance schedule from American Theater Group, Light Opera of New Jersey, New Jersey Festival Orchestra, Trilogy Repertory, and countless national touring groups. Our intimate, award-winning non-profit venue features technical amenities that rival any Broadway theater.