The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Postpones Outdoor Stage to Summer 2021

In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic and the State's mandates regarding public gatherings, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) has canceled this popular annual event. Shakespeare's wonderful comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, was slated for this summer, but audiences will have to wait until next summer to enjoy it.

In a letter to STNJ patrons and supporters, Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte wrote, "While it may be true that our audiences would feel more comfortable attending the theatre in an outdoor venue right now, the Outdoor Stage presents numerous logistical and financial concerns that are prohibitive in these dire times." Both Ms. Monte and Brian B. Crowe, Director of Education, are celebrating anniversary milestones during the 2020 season (30th and 25th respectively), and the forced postponement of both events is necessary, but deeply disappointing.

All current Much Ado About Nothing tickets have been automatically moved to the 2021 season and those who have already purchased tickets need to do nothing. Patrons can access STNJ's Box Office by phone, from 10 AM to 2 PM, Monday through Friday, at (973) 408-5600 if they have questions regarding their Outdoor Stage ticket purchase.

The Theatre has also canceled its 2020 Summer Professional Training Program (SPTP), which typically attracts college and post-college age theatre students from across the nation and abroad. All 2020 applicants are encouraged to resubmit for the 2021 program, which will be the much-anticipated 30th anniversary of the Summer Professional Training Program.

The Theatre awaits further guidelines from the state government, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Actors' Equity Association, but remains cautiously optimistic about producing its 2020 Main Stage season, although with a number of potential schedule changes pending. At the moment, the Theatre has preemptively moved both Enchanted April and The Metromaniacs, originally slated for May-June 2020, to early next year.

For more information, please contact the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or BoxOffice@ShakespeareNJ.org.

