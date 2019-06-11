The Rocket Man Presents The Ultimate Elton John Tribute Concert July 9

Simply put - this is Elton! Well, sort of... Scotsman Rus Anderson stars in Rocket Man: The Ultimate Elton John Tribute Concert, coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.

Anderson was Elton John 's official body double for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour launch promo video. Hand picked by Elton John and David Furnish , it was Rus' own live tribute production "The Rocket Man Show" which got him noticed.

In the show, Rus recreates the magic and live persona of a young Elton like no other. Storming around the stage with a fun-loving sense of flamboyance; part diva, part soccer player, killer vocalist, fierce piano player, all rock and roller. Rus' painstaking attention to detail includes wearing gorgeous, colorful and spectacular costumes (many actually worn by Elton) including his iconic boots, glasses & jumpsuits from 1973, as well as a sparkly Swarovski tuxedo from 1984.

It is clearly the most authentic Elton John tribute show in the world.





Rus and his full band of merry crackerjack musicians are the very best in the business. The show is 100% live in both vocals and instrumentation. Absolutely no tracks or lip-syncing. The performance itself is an extremely sincere, intense and visual spectacle of a journey. There are ballads and driving rock songs. Audiences laugh, cry, sing and dance as they recall the highs & lows of Elton's epic career.