The Prep Announces Home For The Holidays Cabaret To Benefit The Actors Fund

This holiday season, The Professional Performance Prep (The Prep) is making spirits a little brighter by hosting "Home for the Holidays: A Virtual Cabaret" on Saturday, December 19th and Sunday, December 20 at 7pm EST. The holiday themed cabaret will benefit The Actors Fund and will feature The Prep's talented young performers from Broadway, National Tours, Film & Television. Both cabarets can be viewed by visiting ThePrepNJ on YouTube.

"Our students have been spending their downtime over quarantine doubling and tripling up their professional training with us via FaceTime, and with Broadway shut down for the season, we are honored to be able to host this fundraiser to benefit our fellow performers who are unable to work at this time through The Actors Fund's efforts." - Prep Co-Owner Theresa Fowler Pittius says.

Prep Co-Owner Jessi Clayton says, "We are so grateful to still be able to host masterclasses with Broadway professionals currently on hold from their productions so our students can keep up their training. It's so important to use every opportunity for growth."

Since March 18, The Actors Fund has distributed more than $11,825,108 for professionals in the performing arts and entertainment community. This is more than five times the amount than they normally distribute in a year.

The cabaret performers will include Prep students Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Broadway's Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, A Christmas Story National Broadway Tour, Voice of "DEEMA" on Nickelodeon's Bubble Guppies), Gabriel Amoroso (Broadway's Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, Medea at BAM), Jaiden Klein (Frozen National Tour, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas National Tour, I Know This Much Is True on HBO), Alexandra Bradley (The Sound of Music National Tour, "City On A Hill" on Showtime), Aubin Bradley (Les Misérables National Tour, "Madam Secretary" on CBS, Happy on Netflix, upcoming film Mother), Taylor Kaplan (Voice of "MOLLY" on Nickelodeon Bubble Guppies), Ethan Cutillo (link?) (The Sound of Music National Tour, Brownie Wise Musical, Chuggington on Disney Jr., Lucky Jack feature film), Kieran

Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour, Matilda at Engeman Theatre), Rachel Ling Gordon (The Grinch Who Stole Christmas National Tour), Henry Fin Berry (The Sound of Music National Tour), Catherine & Elizabeth Last (Waitress National Tour, Mr. Mom on VUDU), Liam Pollock (Luna and the Gold River Docks), Aisling Fagan (Off-Broadway's Little Match Girl), Julianna Layne (upcoming film: Finding Christmas), Lily Anna Schechter (Annie at Axelrod Theatre, Evil Lives Here on ID Channel), Annie Shea Caravella (Matilda, 'Tis the Season, Elf at Surflight Theatre), Lena Marano (upcoming films Mama and Lucia), Madisyn Wood (The Sky Is Everywhere, Annie at Main Stage California), Luli Mitchell (Matilda at Axelrod

Theatre), Sophia Torres (Made by Maddie on Nickelodeon), Addie Jaymes, Adriella Goncalves (Matilda at Axelrod), Alexandra Bauman, Ava Faustini, Banks Quinney, Braelyn Denning, Braxton Quinney, Brayden Morgan, Brooke Tortelli, Brooklyn Nordstedt, Carly Sorkin, Catherine Rincones, Celia Zagas, Claire Kennedy, Conor Fagan, Deja Richins, Devon Roth, Elana Bohm, Eliana June Gamble, Francesca Rain, Gabriella Pizzigoni, Gre- ta Bruzzo, Hayden Neuhaus, Isabella Chagares, James Grande, Kate Kennedy, Kara Piz- zolo, Kayla Richins, Kylie Ferland, Libby Rue, Lily Haverty, Maggie Parker, Mia Portelli, Natalie Richins, Niani Walker, Regene Odon, Sarah Dolan, Sienna Kay, Sophia Furshpan, Thalie Summer, Victoria Scola-Giampapa,.

The Prep hosted two previous cabarets this year and raised over $4,000 for The Actors Fund.