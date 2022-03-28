The Piano Guys to Bring New Show to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents The Piano Guys. The Piano Guys perform their award-winning blend of pop, classical, and New Age music, an unforgettable experience to see live on stage.

The Utah-based quartet is famous for its prolific talent and witty sense of humor, and the fans get to experience their new album, Limitless. See internationally acclaimed pianists Jon Schmidt, Steven Sharp Nelson, Paul Anderson, and Al van der Beek on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.



From YouTube stardom to the top of the Billboard charts, The Piano Guys have taken the world by storm with classical mash-ups of your favorite rock and pop songs. Their Oscar-worthy music videos bring piano and cello out of the concert hall and into the most unexpected places: on a speeding train, on a cliff's edge, on a beach, or in front of the Seven Wonders of the World. It's no "wonder" their gorgeous videos are streamed over 3 million times every day.



Tickets for The Piano Guys go On-Sale Friday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.