The Performing Arts School at BergenPAC Set to Showcase its Students This Spring and Summer

The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC will showcase its students this Spring and Summer. Raise the Curtain IV, an end-of-year celebration for the school's dance, theater and music students, will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 1 & 5 p.m. The 10th annual summer musical - Rodger and Hammerstein's Cinderella will be presented Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 3 & 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Raise the Curtain IV

The fourth annual end-of-year celebration for The Performing Arts School's students will benefit the school's growing programs. Beginner through pre-professional level classes are held throughout the year in music, dance and theater. This event showcases the students and tells the school's story. The 1 p.m. performance features the dance students in "Dances From Around the World," while the 5 p.m. show is all about music and theater as "bergenPAC Goes to the Tony Awards."

Discounts are available for those who purchase tickets to both shows.

Rodger and Hammerstein's Cinderella

The Prince is giving a ball! The Prince is giving a ball, and you're invited! The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC will present Rodger and Hammerstein's Cinderella as its 10th annual summer musical this August. The production features an all-student cast, technical crew, and orchestra. Working alongside bergenPAC's theater and Performing Arts School staff, students gain greater self-confidence and teamwork skills and receive a professional-level experience that they can use in their future endeavors.

Come be enchanted as this classic fairy tale is brought to life by an incredibly talented group of teens from across the region.

