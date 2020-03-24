The Performing Arts School At BergenPAC Begins Online Learning

The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC has announced online instruction this week. Group and private classes in music, dance and theater will be offered mostly using the Google Classroom platform.

"Our mission to make performing arts and arts education accessible to the community is more important than ever right now," bergenPAC President & CEO Dominic Roncace said. "We hope giving our regular students and other children across the region the opportunity to study performing arts with our professional teaching faculty from the comfort of their own homes will provide them with a respite during these extraordinary times as they continue to develop their creative passions and discipline."

Google Classroom lets teachers and students communicate real time, in addition to giving them the ability to upload videos for student preparation and teacher review. Some other apps may be used depending on the program, such as private lessons, which can be held on Skype, FaceTime, WhatsApp, IMO, Google Hang or Zoom.

Alexander Diaz, Creative Director at The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC, who will direct the online learning program, said, "Our REMOTE LEARNING will be available to all of our students. Classes will be made available during certain times of the day and will also be uploaded for reference and training. Even through this most challenging of times, we will ensure the arts and arts education remain alive and students are engaged with their teachers and classmates."

Classes that were in session are now continuing, and new students may join them at a prorated tuition cost. For more information and a listing of current classes, please visit www.bergenpac.org/education/programs.





