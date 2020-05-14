The Newton Theatre Has Joined the National Independent Venue Association

Article Pixel May. 14, 2020  
The Newton Theatre Has Joined the National Independent Venue Association

New Jersey Stage has reported that The Newton Theatre has joined the National Independent Venue Association to fight for the theatre's survival.

Read the full story HERE.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is headed to Capitol Hill to request emergency relief. They are providing member venues with resources and education to help preserve the live music venues.

Ninety percent of NIVA members have predicted that predict they will not be able to reopen if there is no financial support and the shutdown extends to six months.

For more information and to support New Jersey venues visit: www.SaveOurStages.com.

Check out the full story HERE.



Next on Stage

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25 Announced Today At 7 PM ET
  • BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3
  • Survey Finds Many Theatergoers Nationally Will Not Immediately Return to Theaters When They Reopen
  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition