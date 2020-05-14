New Jersey Stage has reported that The Newton Theatre has joined the National Independent Venue Association to fight for the theatre's survival.

Read the full story HERE.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is headed to Capitol Hill to request emergency relief. They are providing member venues with resources and education to help preserve the live music venues.

Ninety percent of NIVA members have predicted that predict they will not be able to reopen if there is no financial support and the shutdown extends to six months.

For more information and to support New Jersey venues visit: www.SaveOurStages.com.

Check out the full story HERE.





