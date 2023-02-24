Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New Jersey Symphony Presents SYMPHONY STARS

Performances run March 16-19.

Feb. 24, 2023  

The New Jersey Symphony presents New Jersey Symphony Stars featuring five of the orchestra's resident musicians - Eric Wyrick, Ha Young Jung, Chris Komer, Garth Greenup and Nayoung Baek led by Music Director Xian Zhang.

Darryl Kubain, a conductor and violinist with the Symphony, has commissioned a triple concerto that showcases the talents of Principal Horn Chris Komer, Principal Trumpet Garth Greenup and Assistant Principal Cello Nayoung Baek. Both the work's title and movements are drawn from Norse mythology. "The Well of Urd is one of the three wells that lie beneath the roots of Yggdrasil, which is the World Tree," Kubian explains. "It is where the three Norns weave the fate, the wyrd, of mankind." The soloists come from different instrumental families to highlight their roles as the Past (cello), Present (horn), and Future (trumpet), respectively.

Gran Duo Concertante, written by Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889) in 1880, originated as a piece for two double basses in the 1840s when Bottesini was a student. Years later, when he toured with violinist Camillo Sivori, the two of them adapted the work for violin and double bass. Principal Bass Ha Young Jung joins Concertmaster Eric Wyrick for this thrilling showpiece that highlights the bass and violin during one extended and virtuosic movement.

The program also includes Selections from L'Arlésienne Suites Nos. 1 & 2 and begins with the Overture to The Barber of Seville. Prolific composer Georges Bizet (1838-1875) is widely known for many of his operas including Carmen. When L'Arlésienne premiered in 1872 the play failed but Bizet's arrangements of selections have endured as two of the most popular concert suites in the classical canon. The Barber of Seville by Italian composer Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868) is one of the most familiar opera overtures in the repertoire. The catchy melodies of this overture perfectly set the tone for Rossini's iconic comedic opera, now closely associated with the rendition produced by Warner Brother's animated series Bugs Bunny.

Performances take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Thursday, March 16 at 1:30 pm, Richardson Auditorium in Princeton on Friday, March 17 at 8 pm, Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on Saturday, March 18 at 8 pm and Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Sunday, March 19 at 3 pm. Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).




