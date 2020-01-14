The Montclair Orchestra Will Present its Mid-Winter Concert

The Montclair Orchestra presents its mid-winter concert on January 31st at 8:00 p.m., an exploration of the baroque style of 'concerto grosso', in which a small group of soloists plays with a larger ensemble. The exploration starts from the traditional baroque-classical music of J. S. Bach, but then jumps forward two centuries to rediscover the form as presented by Stravinsky and Schnittke in the 20th century.

Featured in this concert are Daniel Khalikov (Concertmaster) and Quan Yuan (Principal 2nd Violinist) playing Alfred Schnittke's Concerto Grosso No. 1, a prime example of the intensive dialogue between soloists and orchestra. Both Khalikov and Yuan have held their respective positions with The Montclair Orchestra since its inception in 2017, and are also both members of The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Most recently, The Montclair Orchestra was recognized in the New York Classical Reviews 'Top Performances of 2019', embedding the impact of this organization beyond Montclair, NJ, into the surrounding towns and into the competitive artistic climate of New York City.

The concert will take place at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Montclair. Tickets and information about the January 31st performance are available online at montclairorchestra.org, or by calling (973) 435-2906.

About Daniel Khalikov: Violinist Daniel Khalikov commands the world stages as a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Khalikov has been a member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra since 2008. At Lincoln Center and on tour with MET Orchestra, he has collaborated with such illustrious conductors as Levine, Muti, Rattle, Gergiev, Barenboim, and Luisi. As an orchestra member, Khalikov is a recipient of numerous Grammy Award recordings won by the MET Orchestra. Khalikov has performed as a chamber musician alongside Pinchas Zukerman, Yefim Bronfman, and Emanuel Ax, at music festivals of Santa Fe, Tanglewood, Verbier, Norfolk, Music Mountain, the Perlman Music Program, and Lake Tahoe Summerfest. Mr. Khalikov plays a 1804 Françoise Pique violin.

About Quan Yuan: Quan Yuan has shown himself to be an accomplished and versatile young violin soloist. He won the China International Young Artist Competition, the 2006 Delaware Symphony Orchestra young artist competition, and the 2000 Denmark International Young Artist Competition. Born in Beijing, China, Yuan began his violin studies at age four, and at age 13 enrolled with the Central Conservatory of Music. After graduating with special distinction, he traveled to the United States to become a student of Joseph Silverstein, and graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music. Yuan has performed across the United States, Europe, and Asia, and has been a member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra since 2015.

Programme: Brandenburg Concert No. 2 in F Major J. S. Bach

Concerto Grosso No. 1 (1977) Alfred Schnittke

Apollon musagète (1947 version) Igor Stravinsky

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major J.S. Bach

David Chan, Conductor

photo credit: Adam Anik





