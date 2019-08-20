The Kingston Trio with The Brothers Four and The Limeliters Comes To MPAC In September

Three groups at the center of the 1960s Folk Revival continue to delight fans with their smooth musical sounds: The Kingston Trio ("Where Have All the Flowers Gone," "Tom Dooley"), The Brothers Four ("Try to Remember") and The Limeliters ("Take My True Love by the Hand"). The groups perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, September 22 at 7 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.



The Kingston Trio began with Nick Reynolds, Bob Shane and Dave Guard in 1955 -- Home base: San Francisco. The three founded what turned out to be the most influential music band to emerge from the 1950s. With talent and tenacity, they rose to become the undisputed kings of an acoustic musical genre that exploded onto the American scene, and still exists today! All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich, have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Don Marovich, who has performed with the Trio and who plays the guitar, banjo and mandolin. Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio's performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture - and the top of the music charts.



For over 50 years The Limeliters have entertained standing-room-only crowds with their incredible musical talent and zany sense of humor. They first made their mark in folk clubs and on college campuses during the height of the folk music boom of the early 60s, which led to numerous TV appearances. With different configurations over the years, the group has preserved their signature vocal sound. The Limeliters were formed in July 1959 by Louis Gottlieb (bass), Alex Hassilev (baritone), and Glenn Yarbrough (tenor). Never having a true chart-topping hit record, they are loved for a large collection of rousing songs, including such audience-pleasers as "There's a Meetin' Here Tonight," "City of New Orleans," "A Dollar Down," "Have Some Madeira M'Dear," "Lonesome Traveler," "Wabash Cannonball," "Whiskey in the Jar," and many others. Today, after six decades in the music business, The Limeliters are still one of the most exciting and entertaining vocal acts touring the country. With the addition of newest members, C. Daniel Boling and Steve Brooks, The Limeliters are poised to "pass the music on" to new audiences, young and old.



Now in their 60th year of performing and recording, The Brothers Four continue to delight millions of fans worldwide with their smooth, musical sounds. Folk songs from America, Ireland, Scotland, Africa, Japan and China round out a repertoire of acoustic tunes old and new. The full-time lineup of The Brothers Four - as solid as ever - includes Mike McCoy, Karl Olsen, Mark Pearson and original member Bob Flick.

Since the early 1960s The Brothers Four have played thousands of college concerts, sung for U.S. presidents at the White House, appeared at countless Community Concerts, performed with symphony orchestras and jazz stars and toured dozens of foreign countries. They are truly "America's Musical Ambassadors to the World." Musical million-sellers for The Brothers Four include such releases as "Greenfields," "Seven Daffodils," "Try to Remember," and "Across the Wide Missouri." Their hit recording of "The Green Leaves of Summer" from the motion picture The Alamo was nominated for an Academy.





