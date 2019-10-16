The Housewives Of Secaucus Return To The Stage Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Secaucus, NJ/October 16th- The Housewives of Secaucus are back and better than ever!

In honor of #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, the Housewives of Secaucus will be supporting the American Cancer Society of Manasquan, New Jersey collecting donations after each show. Join the Housewives at the Avenel Performing Arts Center tonight, October 16th, 17th and 18th at 8pm for this worthy cause.

Watch the faux-fur fly and dance in the aisles during this laugh out loud, interactive and outlandish Jersey musical comedy experience spoofing all your favorite shows you love to hate.

Created, written and directed by THREE-TIME Emmy Award winner Anthony Wilkinson, the infamous Housewives of Secaucus are back by popular demand starring Nancy Levine (Laugh Out Loud Productions), Kim Marco Pirrella (Bravo TV's 'The Housewives of New Jersey'- and famed Melissa Gorga's sister!), Debra Toscano (Emmy Nominated 'Tainted Dreams'), Tricia Gozzi Shutte (A&E) and Tina Jensen (The Glamazons).

"The Housewives of Secaucus have taken the empty pettiness of reality TV and infused it with heart and hope (and some solid 1980s girl-power anthems) to create a show that is more than its surface appeal. Housewives of Secaucus delivers." Raves Onstage Blog.

The Housewives of Secaucus is produced by Laugh Out Loud Productions. The Avenel Performing Arts Center is located on 150 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001. Tickets are available for $39.50 by clicking https://avenelarts.com/shows/housewives-of-secaucus-2/ or calling (732) 314-0500. Use code ACS for $5 off tickets. Follow the @HousewivesOfSecaucus on social media for more fun behind the scenes!





