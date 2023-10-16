The Head and the Heart Comes to State Theatre New Jersey in November

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Head And The Heart on Saturday, November 3 at 8pm. The acclaimed Seattle band's hit songs include “Rivers and Roads,” “Virginia,” “Honeybee,” “Lost in My My Mind,” and “Down in the Valley.” Opening the show is Tennessee band, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors. Tickets range from $40.50-$136.

2023 has been a whirlwind of a year for The Head And The Heart. The acclaimed Seattle band sold out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the seventh time, co-headlined a tour with The Revivalists, and announced their own boutique two-day music festival in Napa, CA, Down in The Valley.



In 2022, the band released their fifth studio album Every Shade of Blue. The album was produced by Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer, and engineer Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Pink, The Shins, Tegan and Sara) except for album tracks “Shadows,” “Don't Show Your Weakness,” and “Love We Make,” which were produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Wet), and “Paradigm” produced by John Hill and Sammy Witte (Florence + The Machine, Portugal The Man, Cage The Elephant), and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, NY.



Initially self-released in 2011, The Head And The Heart's self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including “Rivers and Roads,” “Down In The Valley” and “Lost In My Mind” (#1 at AAA) and is now Certified Gold. 2013's Let's Be Still and 2016's Signs of Light, settled into Billboard's Top 10 albums chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts, securing the band's first #1 at Alternative position with “All We Ever Knew” and held the #1 spot at AAA for nine straight weeks. The band's fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, was released to critical praise in 2019. “Missed Connection” which secured the #1 position on the Alternative Chart and #1 at Mediabase and BDS alternative charts, already having achieved #1 on the AAA chart. The album's breakout track, “Honeybee,” became a fan favorite with 153M+ total global streams and 1M+ global weekly streams. They have appeared in Cameron Crowe's Roadies, with music featured in countless other commercials, films, and TV, among them Corona, Silver Linings Playbook, and more. The band has established their status as a touring powerhouse, having landed prime time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits. In total, the band has performed 15 times on national television including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits, and more.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.