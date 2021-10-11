The Growing Stage Kicks Off Its 40th Main Stage Season this Fall 

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey is thrilled to welcome back audiences in person as we present our 40th Season. In addition to a full slate of shows, we've enhanced our facilities, upgraded our production values and continue to have health and safety protocols in place for all in-person events.

Our 2021-2022 Main Stage Season is as follows:

THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER

November 26- December 19, 2021

Book by Stephen L. Fredericks and Perry Arthur Kroeger | Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

The Growing Stage's original adaptation transforms the classic holiday ballet into a fully formed theatrical production laced with the music of Tchaikovsky. The mysterious Uncle Drosselmeir brings his niece, Clara, a very special gift, a Nutcracker. After the family has gone to bed, Clara sneaks out from her bedroom to see her gift. As the clock chimes twelve, the adventure begins! Clara and the Nutcracker, who is really a prince, journey through the Land of Sweets, battle an army of mice, sail on the Lemonade Sea, rescue the Sugar Plum Fairie all to finally reclaim the prince's crown from the Dowager Mouse Queen and her inept son.

BOOGIE

February 11-27, 2022

Angelle Whavers, Playwright

The 2020 New Play Reading Festival Laurie Award-winning play. Not being able to sleep due to nightmares, Alex attempts to put an end to them once they discover the Boogieman is the cause. However, after meeting this famous monster, Alex learns the truth about fears and that it's okay to be afraid because fears are just a part of us.

PINKALICIOUS

March 18-April 10, 2022

Book and Lyrics: Victoria Kann | Book and Lyrics: Elizabeth Kann | Music and Lyrics: John Gregor

Based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, this is the tale of Pinkalicious, who can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe-a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. Alas Pinkalicious needs a way out of her pink predicament, and joined by her family they find unity and appreciation in the quirks that define us all.

TIME AGAIN IN OZ

May 6-22, 2022

L. Frank Baum, Author | Suzan Zeder, Playwright | Richard Gray, Composer

Time Again in Oz is a spellbinding voyage to the magical world created by L. Frank Baum. From its dramatic shipwreck beginning, to Dorothy and her aging invalid Uncle Henry's encounters with Ozma of Oz, Roquat the Gnome King, an army on roller skates and a time twisting Tic-Toc man, this fantastic adventure explores our relationship to time and each other.

GEORGIA MAE UNPLUGS AMERICA

July 9-30, 2022

Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder, Playwright

Sometimes in order to feel connected, you have to unplug. When Georgia Mae is left home alone with her two older siblings while her parents take the train into the city, she comes up with big plans for the night. However, Georgia Mae finds herself disappointed when Imogene and Henry are too invested in the electronic devices to play with her. So, Georgia Mae decides to shut down the power grid so they won't have any distractions. However, when they realize their parents are now stranded in the city and can't get home, the three set off on an adventure to restore power. Along the way they meet a variety of people who help them on their journey, and ultimately, they learn about the simple pleasures of being together -- and unplugged.

Season subscriptions are currently on sale. All subscriptions offer a 20% discount off of regular ticket prices plus benefits including: choice of shows and performances, reserved seating, 10% off additional tickets, unlimited ticket exchanges and no individual ticket fees charged on packages. Please visit our website at www.growingstage.com or call our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase subscriptions and read about our updated health and safety protocols for all in-person events. Group Rates are available for each production.