The Emmy Award–Winning Comedian, Samantha Bee Returns To NJPAC This April

Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as having one of the most unique and sharp comedic voices on television.

Feb. 07, 2023  
Due to popular demand, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) adds second show to see Emmy Award -winning Comedian, Samantha Bee who will bring trademark satirical comedy to the stage on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8th at 8 PM.

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Bee began her career performing as a member of the all-female sketch comedy troupe The Atomic Fireballs.

In 2003, Bee joined Comedy Central's The Daily Show's "Best F#@king News Team." Bee departed The Daily Show in 2015 and currently holds the title for being the longest-serving regular Daily Show correspondent of all time (12 years).

Bee received global recognition from the success of her very own weekly late-night comedy series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which premiered in 2016 and ran for seven seasons on TBS. Full Frontal offered a unique satirical take on weekly news and explores other important stories in-depth that have been largely overlooked by more traditional media outlets. Full Frontal received rave reviews, and the show was picked up by TBS for a full season within weeks of its premiere. In a landscape of male late-night talk show hosts, critics have appreciated Bee's "fiery and fierce" delivery (The New York Times) and have embraced Full Frontal as a "daring, innovative addition to the late-night slate" (Entertainment Weekly).

Bee is the author of the essay collection I Know I Am, But What Are You? and has been featured in TIME 100: The Most Influential People. She is also the host of Full Release, a podcast featuring in-depth conversations with the best and rightest of people about how to navigate the ever-changing world and what to laugh about along the way.
Bee and her husband Jason Jones also co-created the half-hour comedy series, The Detour, which ran for four seasons on TBS. The Detour, which stars Jones, was inspired by their personal experiences on family getaways. The show follows Nate (Jones), Robin (Natalie Zea) and their two kids, Delilah and Jared, for what Nate believes will be the adventure of a lifetime on a road trip to Florida, which quickly turns into a disaster.

In 2018, Bee announced her new production company, Swimsuit Competition, co-founded with Full Frontal producer Kristen Everman. Swimsuit Competition aims to create inclusive, narrative and documentary television and will develop content for TBS.
Tickets to see Samantha Bee on Saturday, April 8th go on-sale Friday, February 11th , at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.




The Middletown Arts Center Presents SEUSSICAL, Produced By The MAC Players
The Middletown Arts Center Presents SEUSSICAL, Produced By The MAC Players
The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center's community theater group, kicks off its 2023 season with Seussical, a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza!
Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEYS WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTA
Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION, March 18
Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be arriving at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown for two performances on Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm and 5 pm.  Tickets are $19-$39. 
Andrew Lloyd Webbers CATS Will Play Mayo Performing Arts Center From, March 10-March
Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS Will Play Mayo Performing Arts Center From, March 10-March 12
One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS will come to Morristown's Mayo Performing Arts Center from Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12.
Come In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township Theatre
Come In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township Theatre
Joey Callahan will be headlining the next comedy show at the Comedy Corner at Township Theatre on Saturday February 18 at 9:00 PM. Joey has performed at comedy clubs and casinos across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

