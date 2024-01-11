The Elisabeth Morrow School To Host Summer Camp Open House

The program is provided for ages 2 through ninth grade and will run from June 24 – August 2, 2024.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

The Elisabeth Morrow School at 435 Lydecker St. in Englewood, N.J., will host two “Summer Explorations” Open House sessions. They are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, and Saturday, March 9.

The Elisabeth Morrow School's Summer Explorations program offers a unique blend of camp and school, with various innovative science, art, drama, technology, and sports activities.
 
Attending families will meet in the Lower School Science Room located in the Little School at 435 Lydecker Street, where they will have the opportunity to meet our excellent teachers and take part in fun activities. The Open House experience also provides tours of the Elisabeth Morrow campus, serving children ages 2 through eighth grade with exceptional admissions officers. Families can also partake in the Q&A session about the Summer Explorations program with their Program Director. Through these engaging activities, families will receive a firsthand feel for the vibrant, inviting environment that makes our program unique. Families can RSVP at The Elisabeth Morrow School website at www.elisabethmorrow.og

The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent day school serving children ages 2 through eighth grade from more than 55 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. Its mission is to provide exemplary academics and character development in a diverse and inclusive child-centered community, inspiring students to become curious scholars, ethical leaders, and global citizens. Located on a sprawling 14-acre campus, designated as a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, in Englewood, N.J., just 10 minutes from the George Washington Bridge, the campus includes multiple technology and science labs, gymnasiums, maker spaces, libraries, as well as an athletic field, nature trails, outdoor classroom patios, educational gardens, and playgrounds.The Elisabeth Morrow School has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025.




