Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

'The Creator's Room Reimagining Theatre In A Pandemic' to be Presented by NJPAC

The guest panelists are Syndee Winters, Daryl Stewart, Marcia Pendleton, Doreen Oliver.

Apr. 19, 2021  
'The Creator's Room Reimagining Theatre In A Pandemic' to be Presented by NJPAC

It's been a year since Broadway has shut down due to Covid-19; how have producers, actors, and behind-the-scenes creatives pivoted during this time? The Creator's Room series is an intimate conversation about the journey of creators working behind the scenes in the arts. Join this live Zoom panel discussion on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 6 p.m. Respected journalist, Danielle Vauters, will moderate this conversation. The guest panelists are Syndee Winters, a Broadway actress, producer, and YouTuber, Daryl Stewart of Daryl Stewart Productions, a teaching artist, producer, and performer, Marcia Pendleton from Walk Tall Girl Productions and Doreen Oliver, a film developer, producer, writer, and performer.

These speakers come from various theatre backgrounds and discuss how they've reimagined their works put on hold due to the pandemic. They will also share how they've elevated their work to fit the virtual world.

The audience will be enlightened and motivated to reinvent their works, collaborate with others, and see a glimpse of hope to reemerge back onto Broadway and performing arts theaters worldwide. To reserve a ticket, pay what you can by Clicking Here.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Break a leg bag
Dancer T-Shirt
Tech Crew Definition Poster

Related Articles
International Contemporary Ensemble Hosts Afro-Diasporic Opera Forum Photo

International Contemporary Ensemble Hosts Afro-Diasporic Opera Forum

David Matlack Presents Chuck Taylor Converse All Star: The Man Who Made the Shoe Photo

David Matlack Presents 'Chuck Taylor Converse All Star: The Man Who Made the Shoe'

VIDEO: Works & Process At Lincoln Center Presents A CHRONICLE OF A PIVOT AT A POINT IN Photo

VIDEO: Works & Process At Lincoln Center Presents A CHRONICLE OF A PIVOT AT A POINT IN TIME

Tony Goldwyn, Aja Naomi King & More Join Opening Act Virtual Gala Photo

Tony Goldwyn, Aja Naomi King & More Join Opening Act Virtual Gala


More Hot Stories For You

  • New Exhibition THE NEW NORMAL: COVID TIMES to be Presented by PB PHOTO CENTRE
  • Rob Russell Will Perform Two Live Concerts in Florida Next Week
  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!
  • Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces the Take A Breath Campaign