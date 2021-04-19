'The Creator's Room Reimagining Theatre In A Pandemic' to be Presented by NJPAC

It's been a year since Broadway has shut down due to Covid-19; how have producers, actors, and behind-the-scenes creatives pivoted during this time? The Creator's Room series is an intimate conversation about the journey of creators working behind the scenes in the arts. Join this live Zoom panel discussion on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 6 p.m. Respected journalist, Danielle Vauters, will moderate this conversation. The guest panelists are Syndee Winters, a Broadway actress, producer, and YouTuber, Daryl Stewart of Daryl Stewart Productions, a teaching artist, producer, and performer, Marcia Pendleton from Walk Tall Girl Productions and Doreen Oliver, a film developer, producer, writer, and performer.



These speakers come from various theatre backgrounds and discuss how they've reimagined their works put on hold due to the pandemic. They will also share how they've elevated their work to fit the virtual world.



The audience will be enlightened and motivated to reinvent their works, collaborate with others, and see a glimpse of hope to reemerge back onto Broadway and performing arts theaters worldwide. To reserve a ticket, pay what you can by Clicking Here.