The Colton Institute For Training And Research In The Arts At NJPAC Announces Fall And Spring Schedule And Introduces New Class

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), a non-profit multidisciplinary performing arts center and one of the nation's largest arts education providers, announces new fall classes at the Colton Institute for Research and Training in the Arts.



The Colton Institute for Training and Research in the Arts supports programs championing the whole child. Arts training, mentorship from working artists, career counseling, and a talent program that pays NJPAC Arts Education students and alums for performances across New Jersey are some of the initiatives advanced by the $10 million catalytic gift from Judy and Stewart Colton.



The 2023/24 schedule offers various classes on Saturdays ranging from Beginner Band, Hip Hop Arts & Culture, Acting, Musical Theater, and, new this year, Music Composition and Arranging. This class welcomes aspiring composers ages 14-19 who demonstrate promise and dedication early in their creative development. The program focuses on the fundamentals of composition through instruction, group activities and styles, the performance of students' works, and interaction with the Teaching Artist, Saxophonist, and Composer Lance Bryant. It prepares students for the next stage of their artistic journey just for $100 each semester. Students registered in TD Jazz for Teens are part of this class at no charge.



The Colton Institute increased NJPAC's arts education offerings. It advances its services for students — many of whom come from economically disadvantaged circumstances — including mentorship and field training, ultimately creating a pathway for college and career opportunities in the performing arts, whether onstage or behind the scenes working in entertainment in a corporate setting. To Register for a class, visit Click Here or send an email to artseducation@njpac.org







Band Together



Oct 7 – May 11 (break from Dec 23 – Jan 20)

10AM – 2PM

Arts High School, Newark



The Band Together program is designed to complement school band programs and students with an interest in learning a band instrument. Students meet every Saturday and have instruction in instrumental technique and music theory plus the opportunity to participate in an ensemble. In addition to a focus on traditional band literature, the program shares resources from the TD Jazz for Teens program to introduce jazz to students at every level of instruction.



Ages: 9 – 18

Tuition: $75 per year including instrument rental



--





TD Jazz for Teens

Fall Semester: Oct 7 – Dec 16

Spring Semester: Jan 27 – May 18

10AM – 5PM (schedules vary based on placement)

Center for Arts Education, NJPAC



TD Jazz for Teens is a comprehensive and sequential jazz education program that develops well-rounded young performers through access to life-changing experiences. Students receive top-notch musical training and study with world-class working artists in courses including technique, theory and composition. The curriculum also includes rehearsals in large and small ensembles, private instruction, master classes with world-class musicians and GRAMMY Award-winning artists Christian McBride and Stefon Harris; vocal instruction and ensemble with jazz artist Jackie Jones; and a new composition and arranging class with saxophonist Lance Bryant. Students will have opportunities for artistic exchanges and performances within the community in addition to college and career exploration. Through participation in this hallmark program, students become more than musicians — they grow into exceptional people with confidence to take on the world.



Ages: 12 – 18

Tuition: $650 per semester; $1,100 for full year

The submission deadline for fall video auditions is Sun, Sep 24, by 11:59 PM.

For the spring semester, the deadline is Sat, Dec 9, by 11:59PM.

Includes Music Composition and Arranging class at 11am in Fall and Spring.



--



NEW PROGRAM! Music Composition and Arranging

Fall Semester: Oct 7 – Dec 16

Spring Semester: Jan 27 – May 10

11am-12pm

Ages: 14-19

Tuition: $100 (for JFT enrolled students, this program is included)

Center for Arts Education, NJPAC



Music Composition and Arranging explores the art of music composition using the foundations of Western musical notation. This class welcomes aspiring composers ages 14-19 who demonstrate promise and dedication at early stages of their creative development. Through instruction, group activities and classes, performance of students' works, and interaction with Teaching Artist, Saxophonist and Composer Lance Bryant the program focuses on the fundamentals of composition and prepares students for the next stage of their artistic journey. Applicants are encouraged to explore all genres of music in their compositions. Applicants should be familiar with Western musical notation and should possess basic competency on an instrument, including voice. Students registered for Jazz for Teens do not need to register for this. This class is included in the program and based on their theory placement test.



--





Hip Hop Arts & Culture



Fall Semester: Oct 7 – Dec 16

Spring Semester: Jan 27 – May 11

10AM – 3PM

Center for Arts Education, NJPAC





Hip hop is an art that inspires everyone to be themselves and in Hip Hop Arts & Culture students learn ways to express their style, point of view and imagination! Hands-on experience and guidance from talented Teaching Artists are at the core of the program. Students develop emcee skills and learn how to express lyrical ideas through the mic. They practice sound selection and sampling by using technology to produce beats and learn dance choreography with an eye on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. No previous experience required.



Ages: 10 – 18

Tuition: $500 per semester



--

Musical Theater

Fall Semester: Oct 7 – Dec 16

10AM – 12PM

Center for Arts Education, NJPAC



Learn the magic behind staging a musical production! This program immerses students in song, dance and musical theater history in addition to the collaborative experience of writing an original script. Uncover the secrets of acting, learn about vocal technique and get moving with original choreography. Students and teaching artists work together to build skills and gain confidence.



Ages: 9 – 18

Tuition: $250



Spring Semester: Jan 27 – May 9

10AM – 3PM

Center for Arts Education, NJPAC



Learn the magic behind staging a musical production and then spotlight what you learn with a live performance before family and friends. This program immerses students in song, dance and scripted drama topped off by some musical theater history. Uncover the secrets of acting, learn about vocal technique and get moving with original choreography. This program is collaborative with students and teaching artists working together to end the semester with excitement — by staging a licensed show.



Ages: 9 – 18

Tuition: $500



Acting

Fall Semester: Oct 7 – Dec 16

1 – 3PM

Center for Arts Education, NJPAC



The only requirements for this course are the tools of body, voice and imagination. Students of all skill levels develop acting skills by working collaboratively with teaching artists on exploring scenes and writing and unpacking monologues. Students experience acting, movement, voice and more. Acting also builds a community and friends, parents and guardians come together on Family Day to celebrate what their students have learned. All levels are welcome to learn and explore. For the fall semester, Acting students can also register for the morning Musical Theater program.



Ages: 9 – 18

Tuition: $250







Acting



Spring Semester: Jan 27 – May 10

10AM – 3PM

Center for Arts Education, NJPAC



The only requirements for this course are the tools of body, voice and imagination. Students of all skill levels develop acting skills by working collaboratively with teaching artists on exploring scenes and unpacking and creating monologues. The thrilling culmination is an original production performed live on an NJPAC stage. All levels are welcome to learn and explore.



Ages: 9 – 18

Tuition: $500





There's more to explore! Participants have access to free add-on experiences.



In the Mix is a student-driven program where participants across disciplines collaborate and produce art with a purpose. With the support of teaching artists, students learn how to use their art to engage their communities in social justice activism. Make friends, make art and make a difference!



A mentor can make a world of difference! This virtual experience is free to registered students and alumni of NJPAC Arts Education training programs. Meet weekly with a professional artist to learn the fundamentals of a new art form or hone a craft, students direct the course of study. Be creative, be unstoppable!



This conversation series is for teens, alumni and emerging artists looking to pursue a career in the arts and entertainment industries. Professional creators working behind the scenes in music production, dance, theater and performance share their experiences and provide resources for attendees to jumpstart their careers.



These offerings are open to all parents, guardians and caregivers of students enrolled in Arts Training programs.

Parent Support Group: This bi-weekly meeting is a chance for parents, guardians and caregivers to chat in a safe, supportive space. Complimentary coffee and donuts are provided.

Coffee Talk: Join our Saturday staff once a month for a cup of coffee and open discussion, plus hear important announcements and program updates.

Parent Committee: Be a part of our collective of parents, guardians and caregivers who assist in the development of activities that nurture children's development, showcase teaching artists and build community at the Center for Arts Education.



The Colton Institute for Research and Training: The Colton Institute for Training and Research in the Arts supports programs championing the whole child. Arts training, mentorship from working artists, career counseling, and a talent program that pays NJPAC Arts Education students and alums for performances across New Jersey are some of the initiatives advanced by the $10 million catalytic gift from Judy and Stewart Colton that supports arts education programming and research into new arts training techniques. The Colton Institute enables the Arts Center's continued growth as a national leader in advancing 21st-century arts education. NJPAC's dedication to arts education began more than 25 years ago — before the opening of the Arts Center's campus in 1997. It offers over 3,000 arts education classes, residencies, and workshops each season, reaching more than 100,000 students and families. To Register or for more information, visit Click Here.