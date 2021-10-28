Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side.

Oct. 28, 2021  

The Brook Arts Center Presents RENT

The Brook Arts Center presents the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon RENT. Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

How these young artists negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provide the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical. This is theatre at its best - exuberant, passionate, and joyous. RENT is a pop-cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Club Serenity. Showtimes Nov 12-14 and Nov 19-21. Visit our website showtimes and tickets www.brookarts.org or call 732-469-7700.


