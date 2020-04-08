The Broadway Theatre Of Pitman Announces Postponements

Broadway Theatre of Pitman has released a statement regarding schedule changes to its season:

"In light of ongoing developments resulting from the virus (COVID-19), the Broadway Theatre of Pitman has made the difficult decision to cancel all performances until the opening of Matilda on July 10, 2020. We are currently working with all the entertainers to bring them back next year, until then we are issuing refund checks to all ticket holders. Here is the list of cancelled performances and concerts that have been affected:

A Musical Princess Spectacular - April 18 & 24, 2020

That's Life Concert, Starring Tony Sands - May 15, 2020

The Sixties Show - May 16, 2020

An Afternoon with The Duprees - May 17, 2020

The Calamari Sisters' Sausagefest - May 22 - 24, 2020

Shrek: The Musical (TYA) - May 29 - 30, 2020

The Best of ABBA featuring DANCING DREAM - May 29, 2020

Folsom Prison Revival - A Johnny Cash Tribute - May 30, 2020

Island Princess - June 5 & 13, 2020

Bronx Wanderers Weekend! - June 5 - 7, 2020

High Noon - June 12, 2020

The McCartney Years - June 14, 2020

The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience: Joby Rogers - June 20, 2020

Let's Hang On - June 27, 2020

We will begin to process the refunds to these events. If you had tickets to any of these performances, you can expect to receive a check in the mail for the full amount within two to three weeks.

Please note that three shows from our Children's Theatre Series have been cancelled, those who have a subscription will be getting a pro-rated amount sent back to them and those who bought individual tickets will be getting the full amount back in the form of a check in the mail.

The next few months will be challenging for us and other arts organizations. But we believe our theatre will come back stronger than ever. We know our performers are longing to perform and see you all again.

We wish all of you and your loved ones health and safety throughout this situation and we can't wait to welcome you through our doors again when we can all experience the joy of live entertainment once again!"





