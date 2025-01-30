The Bridgerton's Cover Band, Vitamin String Quartet to Perform at NJPAC in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop meets classical in this one-night only concert by the Vitamin String Quartet at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 17th at 8:00 p.m. Long before Bridgerton broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet had helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the aforementioned streaming smash, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). New York Observer wrote, "VSQ's atmospheric hits have made classical versions of pop music cool." On their latest tour, VSQ have created fresh arrangements of the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, performing spellbinding and innovative renditions of Swift's music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weeknd to DaftPunk.

VSQ are one of the most popular string ensembles in the world with over 2 billion streams and seven albums charting on both Billboard Classical and Classical Crossover charts. VSQ's music has appeared in high-profile TV shows such as Netflix's Bridgerton, HBO's Westworld, Showtime's Shameless, and ABC's Modern Family.



About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit www.njpac.org for more information.

Comments