The Blue Moon Theatre to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW This Month

Are you ready to shiver with antici...pation? Take a trip to Frankenstein's palace to see Blue Moon Theatre's production of "The Rocky Horror Show" by Richard O'Brien. The campy pop culture phenomenon is full of fun, catchy, and sexy songs and stellar performances that will put you right in the mood for Halloween. Directed by Mike Russell and Stacy Bachman, the show runs Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm for three weekends with an opening night of October 13th. The production closes on October 28th with a special midnight showing. There is also a "Chaos Cast" performance on October 21st at midnight.

This outrageous tale begins with wholesome newly engaged sweethearts Brad Majors and Janet Weiss experiencing car trouble and being forced to seek help and shelter at an old castle in the woods. The castle is inhabited by siblings Riff-Raff and Magenta who are respectively the butler and maid of the castle, Columbia the groupie, and Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a pansexual, cross dressing scientist. Frank's lab also holds Eddie and Rocky, his experimental boy toys. This sexually charged environment is quite the culture shock for Brad and Janet who are led out of their element by Frank's manipulation. Will Janet and Brad escape from the castle unscathed or will they give in to their natural carnal instincts? Featuring familiar songs such as "Dammit, Janet!", "What Ever Happened to Saturday Night?", "Sweet Transvestite" and the classic "Time Warp".

The Rocky Horror Show is an experience that is unlike any other which is why it has flocks of fans seeing the movie at midnight film screenings and live stage productions for the past 50 years. Director Mike Russell says "I was first introduced to Richard O'Brien's Magnum Opus when I was 13. I rented the Rocky Horror Picture show from the local Blockbuster and my Dad taught me the call outs. I was too young to go to a midnight show, but we had some fun anyway. Flash forward 6 years when as a young Sailor I joined my first shadow cast. I stepped away from theater in the early 00's to raise kids and learn to adult, but I would always catch myself doing the "Time Warp" along with the radio at Halloween. Last year, after 24 years away from the theater, I had the opportunity to join the cast of the Rocky Horror Show here at the Blue Moon Theater. My affection for the show turned into full-blown love. When the chance to direct came up, I jumped at it, and now I get to share my vision with an extremely talented cast, a whole new audience, and hopefully even a new generation of Rocky fans." Co-Director Stacy Bachman says "I first found Rocky Horror when I was 13 and got the DVD at a thrift store and have been a fan ever since. I was lucky enough to have been in the show last year here at Blue Moon, and when they said they wanted to do it again this year, I wanted to try my hand at directing a show that has helped me find myself and show that everyone has the freedom to express themselves no matter what."

The production is directed by Mike Russel and Stacy Bachman with music direction by Aimee Ferenz, choreography by Nicholas Renna, lighting sound and set design by Mike Russell, prop design by Mike Russell and Cindy Russell, and costume design by Mike Russel and Stacy Bachman. The production stars Nicholas Renna (Brad Majors), Aimee Ferenz (Janet Weiss), Michael Aquilino (Dr. Frank-N-Furter), Lori Thompson (Narrator), Jim Cook Jr (Rocky), Lisa Krier (Magenta/Usherette), Hannah Lee DeFrates (Columbia), Shabria Moore (Riff Raff), and Brady Thompson (Eddie/Dr. Scott) with Sarah Dean, Yeshua Irizarry, Lauren LaScala, and Jessi Meisel as Phantoms.

The Rocky Horror Show is being produced with a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

The Blue Moon Theatre is an all volunteer non-profit theatre located at 13 West Avenue in Woodstown New Jersey in the historic Woodstown Opera House. The intimate theatre holds less than 70 people and allows for no bad seat in the house. Visit https://www.thebluemoontheatre.com/ for more information about upcoming events and tickets.