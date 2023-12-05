The Blue Moon Theatre To Present A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS and THE LITTLE TOWN OF CHRISTMAS

Ring in the holidays with a one of a kind double feature for the whole family when The Blue Moon Theatre presents "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "The Little Town of Christmas" December 8-10, 2023.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is based on the classic television special by Bill Melendez, Lee Medelson, and Charles M. Schultz. This new stage adaption is by Eric Schaeffer, Arthur Whitelaw, and Ruby Persson and follows Charlie Brown, his dog Snoopy, and his friends Linus, Lucy, Sally, and more as they discover what Christmas is all about.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is directed by Andrew Fralinger who is a life long Peanuts fan. He says "I can't say exactly when my love of Peanuts began, but it's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I would watch and rewatch every holiday special I could find, and they become part of my holiday celebrations. Of all of the specials though, 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' was the most memorable. The music, the quirky dances, and the genuine sincerity of the story never fails to warm my heart. I am honored that this is the first show I'm directing at The Blue Moon Theatre. I am very grateful for the opportunity to bring this timeless classic to life on stage."

"The Little Town of Christmas" is full of funny and friendly residents including an elf comedy team, a boss Mrs. Claus, a group of carolers that sneeze on cue, and a hilarious street corner Santa to name a few. It also includes updated versions of "Twas The Night Before Christmas" and "A Christmas Carol" aimed right for your funny bones. "The Little Town of Christmas" is written by Pat Cook and directed by Nikoleta Barboni, who makes her directorial debut with this production. She says about her experience "I am honored to have been given the change to direct 'The Little Town of Christmas'! This is my first show as a director and while some days have been an uphill battle this quirky show has been a blast to watch come to life. I am so proud of my cast and crew and can't put into words my gratitude for their hard work. I've learned so much about myself and made so many friends along the way."

This is run combines The Blue Moon Theatre's annual junior show along with it's annual holiday show. The show features primarily junior performers who come from Salem, Glouster, and Camden counties. In addition to Andrew Fralinger and Nikoleta Barboni's direction the production team is rounded out with Stage Manager Patrick Connelly, Set Designers Patrick Connelly and Joe Stark, Lighting and Sound Designer Jolee Farrah, and Costume and Prop Designer Cheryl Stark.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is produced through a special arrangement with Concord Theatrical and "The Little Town of Christmas" is produced through a special arrangement with Eldridge Plays and Musicals. Dates and showtimes for the five live performances of this Holiday Double Feature are Friday December 8 at 7pm and Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10 at 1pm and 4pm. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online via EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-duo-the-little-town-of-christmas-a-charlie-brown-christmas-tickets-733858449377?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR0zkyQfJRMOJw_Kle9F3GrERYNxjNxBWwnKZHYC9fZvLkQEewZ41QouUKw

The Blue Moon Theatre is an all volunteer non-profit theatre located at 13 West Avenue in Woodstown New Jersey in the historic Woodstown Opera House. The intimate theatre holds less than 70 people and allows for no bad seat in the house. Visit https://www.thebluemoontheatre.com/ for more information about upcoming events and tickets.