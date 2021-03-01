The Black Box Performing Arts Center, Inc. Presents THE PILLOWMAN

The Black Box Performing Arts Center, Inc., presents Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman, presented in special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

One of the Tri-State area's only open theaters, The Black Box PAC is located in Englewood, NJ - right over the George Washington Bridge.

Following this past November's successful re-opening run of Edward Albee's critically acclaimed Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf - performed in accordance with health guidelines to keep both audiences and performers safe. Like ...Virginia Woolf, The Pillowman was chosen for a group of close-knit actors.

The intimate show is perfect for BBPAC's professional Repertory Company, as the small set allows the actors to be distanced from the audience. The theater's set up also allows for safety, as the front and back doors will be open during performances to allow for airflow, and the flexible seating allows for spacing between the audience and the actors. Masks are required by all audience members. Attendees will also be asked to fill out a COVID screening form for contact tracing purposes. Operating at limited capacity with only a select number of seats available, patrons are strongly encouraged to order tickets ahead of time to guarantee admission.

With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka, and The Brothers Grimm, THE PILLOWMAN centers on a writer in an unnamed totalitarian state who is being interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a series of child murders. The result is an urgent work of theatrical bravura and an unflinching examination of the very nature and purpose of art.

The Pillowman runs March 11 through April 3, Thursday through Sunday at 8pm (with select holiday blackout dates). Tickets can be purchased at www.BlackBoxPAC.com at $40 for adults and $35 for students/seniors.