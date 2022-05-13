The Barn Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The Barn Theatre closes its 94th Season with its production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, May 20th through June 5th.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

Performances will be held at The Barn Theatre: 32 Skyline Drive, Montville, NJ 07045

All Tickets $28. Contact the Box Office at 973.334.9320 or BoxOffice@BarnTheatre.org for more information.