The Avenel Performing Arts Center to Present BIG BAND BROADWAY Starring Debbie Gravitte

Tony Award Winner Debbie Gravitte and the Russ Kassoff Little Big Band bring BIG BAND BROADWAY to the Avenel Performing Arts Center Wednesday, January 22 thru Sunday, January 26, 2020 for six performances.

Tony Award Winner, Debbie Gravitte, brings her sassy style, blaring brass and swinging orchestrations to an evening of song and fun.

Show times for BIG BAND BROADWAY are Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23 at 8:00pm; Friday, January 24 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm; Saturday, January 25 at 8:00pm and Sunday, January 26 at 3:00pm.

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.

Tony Award Winner Debbie Gravitte (JEROME ROBBIN'S BROADWAY), one of Broadway's biggest personalities, has found herself in demand from the Broadway Stage to the concert stage and beyond. After making her Broadway debut in the original cast of THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG, she went on to appear in: PERFECTLY FRANK (DRAMA DESK AWARD NOMINATION), BLUES IN THE NIGHT, AIN'T BROADWAY GRAND, ZORBA, CHICAGO, and LES MISERABLES. Debbie has been seen in the ENCORE'S series productions of THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, TENDERLOIN, and CARNIVAL at New York's City Center.

She has appeared as Reno Sweeney in ANYTHING GOES, LOVE LIFE at the Walnut St. Theatre, RED, HOT AND BLUE at the Papermill Playhouse and the West Coast Premiere of THE GOODBYE GIRL.

Debbie has performed her nightclub act worldwide, from New York's RAINBOW AND STARS, 54 BELOW, and BIRDLAND to London's PIZZA ON THE PARK, and back home again to Atlantic City, where she's had the honor of performing with Jay Leno, Harry Anderson, and the legendary George Burns.





