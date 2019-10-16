The Avenel Performing Arts Center Presents WICKED DIVAS

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, presents WICKED DIVAS Wednesday, October 23 thru Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Join us for a Wicked-good evening of Diva showstoppers from the world of Broadway and pop, highlighted by selections from the Tony Award-winning musical Wicked. WICKED DIVAS features the Elphaba and Glinda from the Broadway production of Wicked and will showcase the depth of their high-flying talents. In addition to favorites from the "untold tale of the witches of Oz", the program also includes favorites from Gypsy, Ragtime, Titanic and The Phantom of the Opera.

WICKED DIVAS stars Alli Mauzey (Wicked's Glinda) and Dee Roscioli (Wicked's Elphaba).

The performance schedule for WICKED DIVAS is as follows: Wednesday-Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday at 3pm.



The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.

Alli Mauzey just finished performing on Broadway in the Tony Award winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Before that she starred on Broadway as Glinda the Good in Wicked, a role she also performed to critical acclaim on the First National Tour and the San Francisco company. Other Broadway credits include Lenora in the musical Cry-Baby, for which she won a Theatre World Award and was nominated for a Drama League Award, and Brenda in Hairspray (both on Broadway and in the original company of the First National Tour).



Dee's home base is NYC, but she has travelled the world singing and acting. Most notable is her record-breaking run as the green skinned heroine of Wicked, Elphaba, on Broadway, Chicago and on the 1st National Tour. Most recently, Dee could be seen on Broadway in The Cher Show as the standby for Star and Lady. She can be heard on the original cast recording of John Kander's most recent new musical Kid Victory where she created the role of Emily. Dee also had the privilege of joining the 2015 revival of Fiddler on the Roof as Fruma Sarah. In addition to her theatre credits, she has twice headlined the prestigious Philly Pops Orchestra and has performed as a soloist with various symphonies across the US and Europe. Dee has performed her solo cabaret act in NYC, Chicago and her hometown of Easton, PA. Follow her on Instagram @deeroscioli

The Avenel Performing Arts Center opened April 10, 2019. The Avenel Performing Arts Center promises to energize Avenel and surrounding communities by programming exceptional, professional theatre, music, comedy, dance and more. The Avenel Performing Arts Center is also the home of Curtains Bar and Restaurant.



Funded by the Woodbridge Arts Alliance (WAA), the organization's goal is to inform and help build capacities needed to organize and distinguish Woodbridge as an arts destination to help advance the economic position of artists, creative entrepreneurs and associated entities. Woodbridge Arts Alliance will build and expand on these existing arts activities to further activate the Township of Woodbridge as a regional hub for the arts.





