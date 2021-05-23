Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Atlantic Wind Ensemble Will Perform the 'We Remember' Concert on May 29

The current membership of the ensemble consists of 32 musicians between the ages of 18 and 87, many who are music educators.

May. 23, 2021  

In the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will kick off its 152th summer season with a FREE non ticketed concert by the ATLANTIC WIND ENSEMBLE on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Showtime is 7:30 pm in the Great Auditorium, located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways. The Great Auditorium is handicapped accessible. For more info, visit www.oceangrove.org .

Founded by Harry D. Eichhorn in 1990 and currently under the Direction of Eliot Prowse, the Atlantic Wind Ensemble is a 30-40-piece collective of volunteer musicians carrying on the Concert Band tradition of the Jersey Shore for the sheer joy of performance and entertaining others.

The Atlantic Wind Ensemble is back in the Great Auditorium even though they have only been rehearsing for a few weeks. Their last performance was on January 4, 2020 when they performed a "Musical Celebration of Life" tribute concert at the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan, NJ honoring Eichhorn's legacy with a position as a "music director in heaven" on November 18, 2019.

The current membership of the ensemble consists of 32 musicians between the ages of 18 and 87, many who are music educators. Most of these musicians will be back in the Auditorium for a major Patriotic Concert by the Ocean Grove Summer Band on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 7:30 pm.

The program will include:

Present and Post Colors (Flags) American Legion Post 432, Spring Lake, NJ

National Emblem March Trio E E Bagley

Star Spangled Banner Francis Scott Key/ arr. Williams

Military Escort March Harold Bennett

A Celebration of Taps Daniel Butterfield/ arr. Brubaker, Kate Freeman, soloist

America the Beautiful Samuel Ward/ arr. Dragon, Ted Freeman, Conductor

Band of Brothers Michael Kamen/ arr. Jerry Brubaker

The Homefront: Musical Memories of WWII arr. James Christensen

A Nation's Prayer G. Warren & W. Steffe/ arr. James D Ployhar

Americans We Henry Fillmore

Let There Be Peace on Earth Sy Miller & Jill Jackson/ arr. Ed Huckeby

Armed Forces Salute arr. B Lowden (Assisted by American Legion)

God Bless America arr. Jennings

Stars and Stripes Forever Sousa/ arr. Brion- Schlissel

Retire Colors American Legion Post 432, Spring Lake, NJ


