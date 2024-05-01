Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Art House Gallery will showcase "A Hidden Unveiling" by Troy Jones, curated by Andrea McKenna. The exhibition will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with an opening reception on Friday, May 10th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. For personalized viewings, appointments can be arranged by contacting gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

Troy Jones' work offers a compelling exploration of the Black experience. His figures, depicted in relaxed, familiar poses either alone or in company, are shrouded by traditional African masks, prompting contemplation about the identities concealed within. Andrea McKenna, Gallery Director at Art House, reflects on Jones' artistry, noting, "All of the work in ‘Hidden Unveiling’ reflects the artist in one form or another, hiding what once was and patiently awaiting what is to come."

ABOUT THE SHOW

Troy Jones emerges from a hiatus with renewed vigor, presenting a fresh collection that delves into new realms of color, pattern, and backdrop. Known for using masks to reveal truth, in “Hidden Unveiling” Jones now turns the lens inward, inviting us to witness his own evolution.

