The opening reception is on Friday, May 10th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
The Art House Gallery will showcase "A Hidden Unveiling" by Troy Jones, curated by Andrea McKenna. The exhibition will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with an opening reception on Friday, May 10th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. For personalized viewings, appointments can be arranged by contacting gallery@arthouseproductions.org.
Troy Jones' work offers a compelling exploration of the Black experience. His figures, depicted in relaxed, familiar poses either alone or in company, are shrouded by traditional African masks, prompting contemplation about the identities concealed within. Andrea McKenna, Gallery Director at Art House, reflects on Jones' artistry, noting, "All of the work in ‘Hidden Unveiling’ reflects the artist in one form or another, hiding what once was and patiently awaiting what is to come."
Troy Jones emerges from a hiatus with renewed vigor, presenting a fresh collection that delves into new realms of color, pattern, and backdrop. Known for using masks to reveal truth, in “Hidden Unveiling” Jones now turns the lens inward, inviting us to witness his own evolution.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos