Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR Comes to the Kelsey Theatre This Month

Maurer Productions OnStage will present the Steve Martin and Edie Brickell musical "Bright Star" May 31-June 9 at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) West Windsor Campus.

"Bright Star" transports audience members to the post-World War II South, where secrets abound and dreams are both shattered and reborn. Against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the paths of a young soldier returning home and a spirited magazine editor intersect, weaving a tale of fate, forgiveness, and the enduring power of hope. Inspired by a true story, the Grammy and Tony Award-nominated musical features bluegrass melodies and captivating storytelling to set the scene for a toe-tapping, heartwarming journey.

The cast features Lauren Pelaia of Freehold, N.J.; Michael Gearty; Michael Hall of Yardley, Pa.; Lexie Chiasson of Lansdale, Pa.; Jim Morris, Ed Forsthoffer, Jenna 'Jay' Moschella, Pat Rounds, and Paul Lasky of Hamilton, N.J.; Sean Downing; Lisa Ernst of Hightstown,N.J.; Matt Keelan; Amanda Peterson of Lumberton,N.J.; Rose Slavin of Vincentown, N.J.; Cynthia Reynolds of Bordentown, N.J.; D.J. Holcombe; Terry Perri of Florence, N.J.; and Chris Schmalbach of Lawrenceville, N.J.

The show is directed by Judi Parrish and produced by John M. Maurer and Diana Gilman Maurer, all of Ewing, N.J. Other members of the production team include Music Director Sue den Outer of Langhorne, Pa; Choreographer Haley Schmalbach of Hamilton; Dance Captain Siena Kassa of Allentown, N.J.; Master Carpenter Jeff Cantor of Ewing; Lighting Designer Jackson Seigel; Sound Engineer Noah Schwartz; Costume Designers Melissa Rittmann and Michelle Rittmann-Littlehales of Ewing and Stage Manager Melissa Gaynor.

Dates and showtimes for "Bright Star" are Friday, May 31 and June 7, and Saturday, June 1 and June 8 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 2 and June 9, at 2 p.m. The show is recommended for audiences age 13 and older.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors, children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

