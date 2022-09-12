The Art House Gallery Presents 'Timeless' Included in the 32nd Annual Jersey City Artist and Studio Tour

For the 2022 JCAST, the Art House Gallery will open its doors inside Art House Productions' new permanent performing and visual arts center on the corner of Bay Street and Marin Boulevard in downtown Jersey City. This inaugural exhibit, entitled "Timeless," showcases work from Jersey City-based artists who have grown with the gallery over several years. It reflects bold, confident, and hard-won self-identity in the artists' work that endures and speaks directly to Jersey City culture and politics both now and in the past. In essence, the exhibit is a testament to the artists who have helped shape the Art House Gallery through their creativity, character, and practice.

Participating artists include: Beth Achenbach, Ray Arcadio, Gail-Marie Boykewich, Miguel Cardenas, Bojana Coklyat, Beth DiCara, Teri Fiore, Cheryl Gross, Megan Klim, Robert Koch, Patrick McCoy, Winifred McNeill, Vincent Minervini, Amy Neufeld, Lucy Rovetto, Theda Sandiford, Deb Sinha, and Bryant Small.

Construction of the arts center is not yet complete and only the lobby and gallery will be open. Admission to "Timeless" is by reservation only. You can sign up to attend, by clicking the following link and filling out the google form: https://forms.gle/EDKKrBrHEw2zbtLU8

"Timeless" visitation capacity as well as days/hours:

Friday, September 30, 2022 (Opening Reception) 7pm-9pm (30 people)

Saturday, Oct 1, 2022 12-3pm (50 people) & 3pm-6pm (50 people)

Sunday, Oct 2, 2022 12-3pm (50 people) & 3pm-6pm (50 people)

Art House Productions has a rich, decades-long history of exhibiting visual art throughout Jersey City, and the official gallery has been in operation for the past eight years. Although this move into its first permanent home represents a new era in its evolution, the Art House Gallery will remain accessible, inclusive, welcoming, and loyal to its artists and supporters while working to expand its reach and refine its identity as a vital force for the visual arts.

The official listing for the event is on the JCAST website at: https://thejcast.com/. All JCAST are free to attend. The show will also be available online at the Art House Productions' website at: arthouseproductions.org. For online art sales, Art House offers free delivery to any address in Jersey City and Hoboken.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, art exhibitions, and provides adult and youth art classes.



Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, SILVERMAN, The Princeton Area Community Foundation, The Hudson County Office of Cultural Affairs, The KRE Group, CoolVines, The City of Jersey City and The Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs, the Jersey City Arts Council, and The New Jersey Theatre Alliance.