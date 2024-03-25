The Art House Gallery Presents THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS A Group Exhibit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions will present “Through The Looking Glass”, a group exhibit curated by Andrea McKenna. Gallery hours are every Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Opening reception will be Saturday, April 6th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

"The portrait has long served as a means to capture and immortalize the essence of the painter's subject. It is the painter who shapes the ultimate narrative of the subject, while the true thoughts and feelings of the sitter remain veiled in mystery. Was Mona Lisa merely pondering a recent meal, or was she lost in profound contemplation? As we invite viewers to gaze upon "Through the Looking Glass," we encourage contemplation of the subject within the portrait. What interpretation do you offer of their state of being? Does it align with the artist's intention? Delve into an interactive portrait exhibition to uncover the answers," says Art House Gallery Director Andrea McKenna.

Participating artists include: Gail Marie Boykewich, Shauna Finn, Ben Fine, Shiva Jlayer, ONHEL, Paul Pinkman, Robert Policastro, Lauren Rosenblum, Deb Sinha, and Leslie Sheryll. All exhibited works will be available for purchase at the Art House Gallery located at The Hendrix, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

Art House Gallery exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Large print versions of all literature related to exhibitions and tactile, descriptive tours are available upon request.