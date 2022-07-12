The Antoinette Montague Experience Brings Two Concerts To New Jersey

The Antoinette Montague Experience will be in concert at the Newark Museum of Art and the Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre in July. Joined by pianist Danny Mixon, bassist Melissa Slocum, saxophonist Gene Ghee, tap dancer A.C. Lincoln and special guests, vocalist Antoinette Montague will appear at outdoor concerts in Newark on Friday, July 29, and in Morristown on Saturday, July 30.

Raised in Newark and surrounded by music, Antoinette Montague brings a passion and energy to every performance drawing on influences such as Ella Fitzgerald and Aretha Franklin as well as her mentors Carrie Smith and Etta Jones. With her broad repertoire of swing, blues, bebop, and vintage soul, she takes the audience on a journey that embraces the power of jazz history and touches the human spirit to the core.

Antoinette has performed around the world at famous places such as Jazz at Lincoln Center and NJPAC, with the Belgarad Philharmonic Orchestra and the Ashod Orchestra, at the famed Eleuthera All That Jazz Festival in the Bahamas or on a U.S. State Department tour. No matter where she is, she always brings down the house.

Besides the many accolades she has received for her vocal accomplishments, Ms. Montague has been widely praised for her community service, winning awards that include "Woman of the Year," Delta Sigma Theda's "Standing On Her Shoulders" award, and the Women's Academy of Excellence Philanthropy Award. She most recently received the "Jazz Women of Courage" Award. Antoinette is also the CEO of Jazz Women to the Rescue which helps provide musical instruments to young people who have limited arts offerings in their schools.

Antoinette Montague is best known as a dynamic vocalist whose high energy and song choice provide a wonderful time for her audiences. As she explains, "My music is, as Duke Ellington once explained, beyond category. I draw on the different styles that influenced me growing up and interpret them as a jazz and blues singer. People come to see us not only for great music, but also for the total joy of the show."

And that is why her group is aptly named The Antoinette Montague Experience. Every concert extends happiness to her audiences, a happiness that is embraced by her group. As she explains, "One of the most rewarding aspects of performing is to have people return again and again because they enjoyed the show."

The NMOA Summer Series presents A Night of Jazz and Soul with Antoinette Montague on Friday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m. General Admission Tickets are only $15.00 with Newark Museum members and New Jersey Symphony patrons offered discounted tickets at $12.00. The concert will take place in the Alice Dreyfuss Memorial Garden, hosted by Sheila Anderson of WBGO. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Museum's Billy Johnson Auditorium. Tickets may be purchased online at www.newarkmuseumart.org/frida or by calling 973-596-6550.

Jazz returns to the Morris Museum's Back Deck with The Antoinette Montague Experience performing on Saturday, July 30, at 8:00 p.m. Two patrons can purchase an 8'x8' block for $50.00 and are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and refreshments. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved into the Museum's Bickford Theatre. Tickets may be purchased online at www.morrismuseum.org/jazz or by calling the box office at 973-971-3706.