The Affordable Art Show Comes to Liberty State Park

Art House Productions will present the Summer Edition of The Affordable Art Show! In keeping with Art House’s mission to make art accessible to all, this summer’s show is specially curated for all tastes and all budgets. The show includes 120 works of art by 66 artists that will be exhibited in the South Lobby area of the CRRNJ Terminal. All works priced between $30 and $500 will be for sale at the Terminal: 1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Liberty State Park, Jersey City, NJ 07305. Art House Gallery exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Parking is free for up to two hours in Lot 9 across from the Terminal. For more information on park services go to https://www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/parks/libertystatepark.html

For two weekends this summer, you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy the grounds at Liberty State Park and view art that’s affordable enough to own! Whether you want to enhance your personal collection, give the gift of art, or share a gallery visit with your loved ones, there's something for everyone here. Many styles of art will be represented, including painting, collage, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more! Prices range from $30 to $500, and there is something for everyone.



“We are so excited to partner with Liberty State Park on one of our favorite shows! It's going to be a wonderful and festive summertime exhibition that you don't want to miss!” says Andrea McKenna, Art House Gallery Director.

Dates and Times for The Affordable Art Show:

Saturday, July 13th and Sunday, July 14th, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday, July 20th, and Sunday, July 21st, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Participating Artists Include: Anastasios Paraskevopoulos, Andrea Epstein, Andrea Geller, Andrea Morin, Anibal Padilla, Anna Collevecchio, Anthony Wills, Art by Stella Chang, Barbara Seddon, Beth Achenbach, Beth DiCara, Bill Rood, Carmen Vega, Cheryl Gross, Danielle Haskins, Deborah Pohl, Eileen Ferara, Elena Barabashova, Ellen Martin, Elliot Lobell, Erin Delaney, Frank Hanavan, GiGi Garcia, Gwenn Seemel, Ibou Ndoye, Janet Jeun-Gourley, Jennifer Krause Chapeau, Jodie Fink, Jodi Oster, John Crittenden, Jon Gabry, Julia Lomba, Katelyn Halpern, Kevin Hinkle, Kevin McCaffrey, Kim Bricker, Kristian Battell, Loura van der Meule, Lucy Rovetto, Maia Konowitz, Marianne DeAngelis, Mary Jean Canziani, Maryanne Zulueta, Megan Klim, MJ Hoehn, Nachalie Rodriguez, Nanette Reynolds Beachner, Paul Andress, Peter Delman, Philippe Halaburd, Rachel Mifsud, Roberto Colangeli, Scott Harbison, Shayla Nolan, Shiva Jlayer, Steven Epstein, Suzan Globus, Sylvia Padilla, Tali Rose Krupkin, Teri Fiore, Trisha Gianakis, Valerie Huhn, Vincent Salvati, Wendy Born, and Wendy Setzer, Yuri Ter Avest

